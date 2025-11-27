Rams Jared Verse Talks Magical Performance Against Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams took care of business on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the team's victorious effort, many players spoke to the media after the game, giving their takes on the events of the evening while making sure to praise their teammates.

After the game, many members of the organization spoke to the media. Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cobie Durant , Jared Verse , Kobie Turner , Davante Adams, and Colby Parkinson were a few of the names that gave their time and shared their thoughts.

Watch Jared Verse's Press Conference

Verse's Motivation Entering the Game

Entering the game, Verse made it clear to the media that he was looking forward to playing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield. In his presser, Verse spoke on the sack he laid on Mayfield, crossing yet another name off his list of passers he wishes to bring down.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is tackled for a loss by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium. at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I've been wanting to play Baker for a very long time," stated Verse. "I've been admiring him since he was in college. Looking at him like, damn I want to go up against him. Now I finally get that opportunity. I'm excited for it.”

Verse also spoke on the reasons he's circled Mayfield as a worthy opponent, citing one of Mayfield's more controversial games, where he behaved in a rugged manner that would create controversy after being disrespected by his opponents.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) is greeted by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“It was that Kansas game," explained Verse on wanting to play Mayfield. "That was the game where I was like, ‘Yeah that's a dog. I want to go against him one day.’ I didn't even care if we were on the same team or something in practice. I just wanted to go up against him and see what it was like.”

Verse would go on to praise the job Mayfield has done in the NFL.

“He's a quarterback that can do it all," stated Verse. "He can run the ball. He can escape the pocket. He's a quarterback where he's not one of the quarterbacks who wants to run every play. He just wants to make a play, get the ball downfield and do something that can help his team. That adds its own set of problems in itself.”

