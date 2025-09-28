Rams House Emphatically Reacts to Team's Massive Colts Win
The Los Angeles Rams came into Week 4 looking to get a massive win against a good team. The Rams needed to look to fix the things that did not go their way last week. The Rams team is a good team when they are coming off a loss.
It all starts with head coach Sean McVay and his coaching staff putting these players in the right position to be successful, especially when they have the film and fix the things they did not do good.
Coming into SoFi Stadium was an undefeated Indianapolis Colts team that has been the surprise team in the NFL so far. It has a good defense, and their quarterback, Daniel Jones, is looking like he is turning his career around. It was going to be a great challenge for the Rams. And one that the Rams would take and see what they can do with it. The Rams wanted to start fast and wanted to show they can play if they got a good league.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Big Win
"KAM CURL WITH THE PICK!"
"Daniel Jones bad deep ball finally comes back to bite him. He’s been leaving those short all season, and Alec Pierce wasn’t there to save him this time."
"Rams doing a lot of what I mentioned in the run game. First two carries from Kyren Williams were more zone-based.
Resulted in two 11-yard rushes."
"OLB Byron Young recorded his fifth sack on the season in the first quarter and has showed up in the sack column in every game so far this season. His four-game sack streak matches his career-long set last season (Weeks 8-11.) He now has 20.5 sacks for his career."
"The lack of execution on that third down play was on Stafford. Think he expected that pressure via the blitz up the A gap and just panicked. Uncharacteristic of him, for sure."
"Kyren Williams has 9 carries for 70 yards in a 13-10 game. Blake Corum has 9 carries for 21 yards. Why is Kyren not being asked to just put the offense on his back at this point?"
"JARED MAKING PLAYS!"
"WHO WANTS SOME TUTU?!"
"FOR THE LEAD!"
"DANIEL JONES IS PICKED BY KAM CURL AGAIN
RAMS ABOUT TO BEAT THE 3-0 COLTS"
"The Rams are a great football team"
