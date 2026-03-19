Rams Must Know What They Have in Jarquez Hunter in 2026

The Los Angeles Rams enjoyed plenty of success in 2025, becoming one of the top teams in the NFL and coming up a win short of playing in Super Bowl LX. A key part of how they got there was their historically efficient offense led by NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, a terrific passing game, and a stout run game led by the tandem of Kyren Williams and Blake Corum.

Williams and Corum were outstanding this past season, turning the Rams into a high-level rushing offense when head coach Sean McVay leaned into the unit. The two stayed relatively healthy throughout the season and provided great value for Los Angeles in their pursuit of a championship. However, rookie Jarqeuz Hunter was rarely heard from, and entering 2026, the Rams must know what they are getting from their now second-year tailback.

Hunter has talent, but will the Rams use it in 2026?

NFL Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Throughout the summer, I was excited about the possibilities that Hunter could bring to the Rams' offense. His college film had showcased a player with a one-cut, physical run style and tempo that should have complemented McVay's offense. I wrote this blurb from my draft review profile on the former Auburn Tiger, explaining his fit in the offense:

"Hunter plays with urgency and a sense of aggression that you need in an SEC running back. When he's working on his track as a ball carrier and reading from the mesh point, Hunter is quick to process and attack creases with quality burst in his step to get to the second level quickly. His cuts are decisive, and his style behind the line of scrimmage makes him a great fit in zone blocking schemes like the Rams and McVay have."

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Jarquez Hunter (35) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Yet, we never saw this, nor the physicality that he displayed as a runner that would've been useful for short-yardage situations. In November, McVay spoke about Hunter, saying the rookie had been doing a good job and staying patient in the process, but it was clear the 2025 campaign would be a redshirt season after his comments.

"To ‘Ja’s’ credit, he's done a great job and he's stayed patient," McVay said. "Nobody wants to be out there more than him and he's done a lot of things that are probably deserving of that. When you're talking about figuring out your 48, you have real confidence in Kyren and Blake. I think it's been good."

The 2026 season is still several months away, but it is time for the Rams to begin preparing to use Hunter in a bigger role for the league year.