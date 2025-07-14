Each NFC West Rival's Biggest Offensive Threat to the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams made very key decisions regarding their defense this offseason, making it a priority to improve their run defense. However, such choices led to the team not addressing their secondary in any meaningful way.
With that being said, here are the five biggest offensive threats to the Rams' defense currently playing in the NFC West.
1. Marvin Harrison Jr, Arizona Cardinals
At this point, it is unclear if Marvin Harrison Sr had some type of beef or issue with the Rams because Marvin Harrison Jr takes his matchups with Los Angeles personally.
While his massive production, averaging over 100 yards per game over two contests so far speak for itself, he plays with an elite level of ruthlessness against the Rams that they have yet to curtail.
The Cardinals are sending Harrison right after Ahkello Witherspoon, so either Witherspoon needs to make plays, or a change may have to be made.
2. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Smith-Njigba, already one of the most gifted players in the NFL, is now teammates with Cooper Kupp and all those tips and tricks that Kupp gave to Puka Nacua, turning Nacua into the greatest rookie wide receiver in NFL history, is now being handed to Smith-Njigba.
Last year in Seattle, despite being in a poor offense that allowed Geno Smith to get hit every other play, Smith-Njigba put up seven catches for 180 yards and two scores. Now he has Kupp telling him how to defeat the Rams in coverage.
3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
McBride is a special player who may be the best tight end in the NFL after this season. He also puts a habitual whooping on the NFC West with Los Angeles feeling his wrath. In two games against the Rams last season, McBride accounted for 18 catches, 190 recieving yards, and one touchdown.
If not for sheer luck, McBride almost single-handedly drove Arizona into the end zone in week 18, which would have set up a winner-take-all week 18 matchup against Seattle, if not for a deflected interception off McBride.
4. Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
The Rams are very lucky they were playing in a near-hurricane in San Francisco because when Jauan Jennings plays on dry grass against Los Angeles, he's unstoppable.
The man loves SoFi Stadium at this point. In 2024, on 12 targets, Jennings, who woke up that morning thinking he was Jerry Rice, hauled in 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns.
Jennings has played at SoFi Stadium four times. He's been targeted at SoFi 24 times over four years. He's caught 21 of those passes.
5. Christian McCaffery, San Francisco 49ers
While James Conner deserves to be on this list, the Rams' additions of Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton, Josaiah Stewart, Pooh Paul Jr, and Nate Landman should restrict his production.
McCaffery is an unknown because of his health, but early reports state he looks as good as he did when he won 2023 AP Offensive Player of the Year. To be fair, McCaffery has yet to put a full season of wear and tear back on his legs, so who knows but as a 49er, McCaffery played the Rams twice, averaging over 100 total yards each time with at least one touchdown scored.
