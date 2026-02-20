How the Rams Can Move Towards the Right Direction

The Los Angeles Rams have to do everything in their power to improve their roster as much as they can this offseason. They're going to have the reigning Super Bowl champions in their own division, and three of the four NFC West teams made the playoffs last season.

The NFC West will be the toughest division in football next season. The Seattle Seahawks need no introduction after their second Super Bowl win in franchise history. The San Francisco 49ers never seem to stop being competitive, on top of having the comeback player of the year. How can the Rams fix their roster around the edges to make sure they can keep up next season?

2026 NFL Mock Draft

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay stands on the sidelines against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tom Fornelli writes for CBS Sports, and he released his first iteration of a mock draft this offseason. In it, he predicts the Rams will address both sides of the ball with a defensive back and an offensive lineman.

"Jermod McCoy missed the 2025 season due to a torn ACL, which could ultimately lead to him going much later than this, but he was fantastic for Tennessee in 2024. He's a very good athlete who moves well and looks fluid in coverage. He's not a great tackler, which could also knock him down some boards, but I like the upside here", said Fornelli.

Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (3) before a college football game between Tennessee and UAB at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Sept. 20, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jermod McCoy is a name that's been linked to the Rams in previous mock drafts, and I think it's a gamble worth taking. The Rams' biggest weakness in their defense is their secondary, and if McCoy can be the player in coverage he was in 2024, he'll be a huge asset to their team.

"Monroe Freeling doesn't have a wealth of experience, so there's a lot of projection here based on his length and athleticism. The combine could see him fly up boards or drop, depending on how he performs, but for the moment, this feels like a logical landing spot".

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) blocks during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Monroe Freeling is an offensive tackle out of Georgia who's an absolute unit, standing at 6'7" and weighing in at 315 lbs. Matthew Stafford will need a great offensive line to block for him in his 18th season, but the Rams also need improved offensive line play for the next signal caller to come in and be the Rams' franchise quarterback after Stafford.

This is one of the best ways the Rams can make use of their two first-rounders, even if they aren't super flashy. They need to start thinking of their future after this current corps is gone, and this is a good way to build towards that future.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.