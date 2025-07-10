Rams Rival Has Lowest Offensive Ranking in Years
Over the past 12 months, the Seattle Seahawks have undergone a bunch of changes since saying goodbye to Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll in exchange for defensive guru Mike Macdonald.
However, the Seahawks have suffered offensively, especially with recent departures, and in a recent ranking by ESPN's Bill Barnwell, where he lists/ ranks each team based on their NFL WR, TE, RB groups, Seattle saw their lowest ranking in years.
In 2025, Barnwell ranked Seattle at 19th after they were ranked eighth in 2024 and fourth in 2023.
"A significant overhaul means the Seahawks drop in these rankings," wrote Barnwell. "Even while acknowledging that DK Metcalf's 2020 season looks like an outlier and Tyler Lockett's decline has become apparent, Seattle might have downgraded at both spots (while getting cheaper) by replacing them with Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling."
"Like Metcalf, Kupp is several years removed from what looks like an outlier year-plus as an elite receiver. He was the league's best receiver when helping push the Rams to a Super Bowl in the 2021 season, and he stayed at that level during the first half of 2022. He hasn't been the same since suffering an ankle injury and missing the rest of 2022, however."
Kupp, a native of Yakima, Washington, returns to the Pacific Northwest after his last three seasons in Los Angeles, following his triple crown year in 2021 have been marred by injuries, and his replacement becoming one of the best receivers in the NFL.
I wouldn't call 2024 an outlier year for Kupp considering he was afflicted with many of the same issues in 2023.
Kupp is the ultimate wild card because there's a question regarding whether his decrease in ability was a result of injuries and aging, or fatigue. Unfortunately, I must go with the former.
"The emergence of Puka Nacua in Los Angeles might have taken targets away from the former Offensive Player of the Year, but Kupp has averaged 2.2 yards per route run without Nacua on the field and 2.0 YPRR in total over the past two seasons. Those are solid numbers, but they're a ways away from the 2.9 yards per route run he averaged in 2021-22. Factoring in Kupp's age (32) and the reality that he has missed eight games over the past two seasons with injuries, he projects more like a solid No. 2 receiver than one with elite upside."
Kupp may enjoy a new role with the passing offense expected to be run through Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, the Rams' offense ran through Nacua last season and yet they were struggling against teams like the Jets and Saints. Kupp played a factor in that.
"Valdes-Scantling was good in a small sample for the Saints last season, but the 30-year-old was cut by the Bills and joined New Orleans for free. The passing game should run through Jaxon Smith-Njigba, whose 2024 breakout helped keep the Seahawks from falling further. He averaged nearly 83 receiving yards per game from Week 9 onward, a 1,402-yard pace over a full season."
Valdes-Scantling is the player Rams fans should be worried about, just ask Davante Adams. He's a Super Bowl-winning speedster who shined for the Saints last season and has the best command of Klint Kubiak's offense, considering he played in it during 2024.
"We're still waiting for the breakout from other Seahawks. Noah Fant continues to be a high-floor, low-ceiling tight end, combining catch rates north of 74% with a lack of consistent big-play ability or any sort of threat in the red zone. He has one score over the past two seasons. Kenneth Walker III has the fourth-worst success rate (37%) and is tied for third-last in first downs over expectation among running backs with at least 500 carries in the past three seasons. It's one thing to combine that profile with spectacular big plays, as Walker did in 2022, but after breaking off three 60-plus yard runs as a rookie, he hasn't posted one since."
Sam Darnold is tasked with replacing Geno Smith, with Jalen Milroe waiting in the wings. Both passers provide zero consistency will delivering an accurate football. Darnold impressed in 2024 but that seemed more like a flash in the pan moment than anything.
The Seahawks are a team trying to find themselves, and to the Rams' fortunes, 2025 is not a good year for offenses that are lost.
