The Rams' NFL Draft Options Are Endless
The talk surrounding the Los Angeles Rams' start to the offseason centered around their handling of veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford's contract. Los Angeles could not make any significant moves until they figured out their quarterback and cap space situations.
After figuring those things out, the Rams immediately got to work adding talent around Stafford to assemble one of the best rosters in the league. After arguably having the best free agency period of any team, the Rams now turn their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft.
The Rams' productivity early in free agency has given them plenty of flexibility in the draft. While they could still draft a quality player with the No. 26 pick, they could also use that pick to begin planning for the future by selecting Stafford's successor.
Mel Kiper of ESPN recently released his mock draft with draft projections for every team in the National Football League. Kiper believes the Rams will select quarterback Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss with the 26th pick in the draft, and let him sit behind Stafford.
"I love this pick because of the potential. Rams coach Sean McVay could develop Dart into a legit future starter. Of course, I say "future" because Matthew Stafford's contract restructure keeps him in Los Angeles for at least another season. But he's 37 years old, and the Rams have to make plans for 2026 and beyond," Kiper said.
Kiper noted that Dart has the physical tools to make him an intriguing first-round pick for the Rams. Although Stafford is unquestionably one of the best quarterbacks in the league, the Rams' front office must look out for the Rams and have a plan for life after Stafford.
"Dart can hit receivers' strike zones on a rope, and his ability to throw on the run is fun to watch. He had 4,279 passing yards, 29 TD throws, and six interceptions last season. And this pick would bring him back to the West Coast -- Dart spent 2021 at USC before transferring to Ole Miss," Kiper said.
"Given a season to learn under Stafford and transition to the NFL game after playing in Lane Kiffin's RPO-happy offense, Dart has a high ceiling in the pros.
