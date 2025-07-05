Hall of Fame RB Predicts NFC West Winner
Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis remains one of the greatest what-ifs in Rams history, placing his departure with Kevin Greene's as one of the worst front office decisions the team has ever made.
Despite that, Bettis has not shown bitterness towards his former team in retirement. In a recent exclusive interview with RG.org's DJ Saddiqi, Bettis made his prediction for who he believes will win the NFC West this season.
“In their division, they are the favorites,” says Bettis of the Rams. “I think the Niners are going to be good, but not great. The Rams definitely have an advantage on that side. I think the team they’re going to have to beat is going to be the Eagles. They’re going to be right back at it again. They’re built to beat the Eagles, and if they can slow down the running game, they’ve got a chance.”
Bettis is correct as it seems every defensive move made by the Rams was meant to stop Saquon Barkley. Les Snead invested into the defensive line, adding Poona Ford, Ty Hamilton, and Josaiah Stewart while adding Nate Landman and Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr to the linebacker room.
The Eagles went after Christian Rozeboom last season, so a change was needed.
“If they can find a way to get that playmaker on defense to really stand out,” says Bettis. “They’ve got a lot of really good players… but they need some big plays, right? Who’s going to manufacture those? That becomes the big question. We’ll see. Do they have the playmakers defensively to change the tide? That’s the question.”
Well, yes they do. The Rams' defensive line is stacked, having one of the best front four in football. Bettis also mentioned the good parts of the roster as well as the flaws.
“They have a great quarterback. They’ve got some really, really outstanding receivers. The running game is going to be solid. They’re maybe a cornerback away, an impact secondary guy away from being really, really special. When you’ve got a really good coach and a good quarterback, you’re going to be in the conversation. So yes, the Rams will be a really good football team this year.”
Bettis has continued to back his Notre Dame brethren Kyren Williams, believing he will have another outstanding season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on Bettis.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE