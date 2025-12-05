Key Matchups to Watch in Rams-Cardinals NFC West Bout

The Los Angeles Rams are hitting the I-10 to Phoenix as they go on the road once more to face NFC West rival, the Arizona Cardinals.

A valuable lesson to learn from this season is never to take an opponent for granted, as evidenced by the Rams' stunning loss a week ago. There is a lot of parity within the NFL at the moment, though Los Angeles remains at the top of most power rankings. The Cardinals failed to meet expectations this season, but they have played hard with a unique passing game in recent weeks.

With that in mind, the Rams will need to hold steady and keep the Cardinals offense at pay, plus more with three key matchups for Sunday's divisional battle.

Los Angeles Rams pass rush vs. Arizona Cardinals offensive line

The Rams pass rush was effective to a point last week against the Carolina Panthers, but it was a result that underwhelmed to an extent, considering the perception of last week's opponent pre-game. This week, Los Angeles looks to tee off against an Arizona offensive line that is among the worst in football.

The Cardinals have allowed the most pressures this season, allowing a total pressure rate of 38.1 percent, the sixth-highest in the NFL. The Rams are 10th in total pressures and 12th in pressure rate at 34.9 percent. With the high-level play from their pass rush this season, Los Angeles will look to exploit this mismatch.

Los Angeles Rams vs. protecting the football

While the Rams enter Week 14 with the second-best turnover differential of +9, Matthew Stafford turned the ball over three times in the loss to Carolina. We have seen in his career that Stafford has a tendency for these moments, and it can sometimes lead to a trickle-down effect in creating more in future matchups.

Protecting the football against Arizona is a must, as its defense is ninth in total takeaways this season. Stafford has had an amazing season, one that should keep him in the MVP conversations no matter what. A clean, MVP-like day from him would lead to a clear path for victory.

Los Angeles Rams pass defense vs. Arizona Cardinals passing offense

In five of his seven starts, Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett has attempted at least 40 passes and is completing an average of 7.2 yards per attempt. If we know anything about the Cardinals' offense this season with Brissett, they're going to throw the football a lot.

This provides an opportunity for the pass rush to tee off, but also forces the secondary to be more disciplined than ever. Marvin Harrison Jr. is back in the lineup for Arizona and will be a top target, adding high responsibility for either Cobie Durant or Ahkello Witherspoon. This won't be an easy task for the Rams defense, but they are capable of putting quarterbacks at a disadvantage.

