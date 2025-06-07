The Primary Area of Focus for This Critical Rams Player
The Los Angeles Rams have an underrated, yet critical player on their roster set to enter his second season in the league. Rams' kicker Joshua Karty had an impressive rookie season and is looking to take the next step.
As a rookie, Karty accounted for over 100 points, including every single one of the Rams' 12 points in a late season 12-9 win over the San Francisco 49ers with the division title hanging in the balance. Karthy made 39 of his 34 field goal attempts on the season and 32 of his 36 extra point attempts.
Rams Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn explained how he believes the Rams' young kicker can improve this upcomig season.
“I think consistency, obviously, is always...That's for every kicker, right? If you’re top in consistency, you're going to be an all pro. There’s a reason that year-to-year, these guys are up and down, and every situation is different. Every kick is built different, environment situation, wind, weather, all those things play into fact too, right? You didn’t have a year where you have 30 field goals and go 28 for 30, but they're all inside of 30 yards," Blackburn said.
"It all looks differently and the way he finished and the best thing again, lengthening them out as the season went and hitting a lot of 50 yard field goals and going six for seven down the stretch from 50 plus was a huge step in the right direction and a lot of competence built for him and equity for the team to see what he can do, so I think those combinations are powerful."
Many do not understand the intracacies that going into the kicking game on the professional level. Blackburn explained how many details go into a kicker's success.
"And then you look at the kickoff and the touchback at the 35-yard line as opposed to the 30 and really making that as a weapon. How do we do that as a kickoff unit? And a kickoff return is going to be more plays of high-quality football that are going to need to be had in that phase than we've had in the past," Blackburn said.
"I think being able to get the ball in different areas where you want with the hang time and different types of kicks and everything else is going to be paramount because we can't go as a kickoff coverage unit until the ball's either caught or hits the ground in that landing zone. How do you take advantage of it? You get the ball on the ground and let the clock start, let the coverage team start to go down the field and gain a step or two on the return group, and so being able to do that at a high level will be paramount for our success for sure."
