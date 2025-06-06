The Rams Player to Watch During Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the best offseasons of any team in the National Football League. Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed one player to watch in every team's Organized Team Activities.
He believes Chris Paul Jr. is that player for the Rams.
"General Manager Les Snead and the Los Angeles Rams’ front office have nailed several picks on the defensive side of the ball over the past couple of seasons — including Jared Verse, Kobie Turner, and Byron Young. There’s reason to believe they may have found another gem," Austin said.
"Chris Paul Jr. brings an instinctive, high-effort style of play that aligns perfectly with the Rams’ defensive identity. He thrives in high-tempo situations and plays with the kind of motor and football awareness that makes him a natural fit for a unit that leans heavily on speed and pursuit. His versatility also gives him a chance to carve out a role early, particularly on passing downs."
Austin believes Paul's instincts make up for his apparent lack of physical attributes by NFL standards. Paul may have a chance to make an impact for the Rams this upcoming season, but he first must be productive in OTAs.
"Though Paul doesn’t boast elite size or measurables, he makes up for it with sharp instincts and solid technique. He’s a tough, smart player with leadership traits and a feel for where the ball is going. If he continues to develop, he could push for real snaps as a rookie and potentially grow into a starting role down the line," Austin said.
Leading up to the NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com noted a few traits of Paul's game that may be beneficial on the professional level. Still, Paul, like every other rookie entering the league, has a few things to work on.
"Weakside linebacker prospect with ascending talent and production for a 4-3 defense. Paul is an assignment-oriented linebacker whose play recognition improved as the season progressed. He takes quality angles to the action and is a sure-handed tackler when he gets his hooks in," Lance Zierlein said.
"He appears quicker than fast and is better at spot-dropping or blitzing on passing downs than he is at matching up with backs and pass-catching tight ends. Paul colors inside the lines and does his job inside the scheme, but he could take another step forward if he can play with more of a “see play, make play” mentality downhill."
