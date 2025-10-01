Sean McVay Breaks Down What Makes Puka Nacua So Special
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams advanced to 3-1 on the season last Sunday due to a massive day from Puka Nacua.
Nacua, two years removed from his game-winning performance against the Colts in Indianapolis, once again sank the spear into the opposition's championship efforts. Nacua had 13 receptions for 170 yards and a touchdown.
On that touchdown score, which capped off an 11-play, 83-yard drive to tie up the game in the fourth, Nacua made three critical catches, including his lone touchdown of the game. On Monday, Sean McVay spoke about what a difference Nacua makes.
McVay on Nacua
"I think play style, toughness, demeanor," stated McVay. "You see the improvement that he's made, but when you look at the aggressive hands through the catch point, the ability to be able to create separation, create after the catch, being at your best in the most pivotal moments. He's doing everything that you want. I think like [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] said after the game, I think his play style is exactly what we're looking for."
"I think it rubs off on the whole team. We have a lot of guys that play that way. He's amazing. I love the mindset and I love him as a human being more importantly. I think the simplest things you look for in a receiver are get open and catch the football. He's doing that at an incredibly high rate. Then what he does after the ball is in his hands is really special. In a lot of instances, because of the way he competes without the ball, it helps him in some of those instances as well.”
In order to set up Nacua's game-tying score, the Rams found themselves at third and 13 on the Colts' 20 yard line. While modern convention says throw it deep, McVay went back to the olden days, calling a screen to Nacua that went for 11 yards.
McVay spoke about Nacua's ability to gain yards after the catch and the benefit that gives his offense.
“I think the people that would be best able to articulate it would be the ones trying to tackle him," stated McVay. "There’s a feel that he has on game day that, man, this guy's taking his game to a different level. I don't even think you can appreciate it when you are watching it on film unless you are physically present or actually trying to feel what that feels like in the moment."
"He's a grown man. He plays the game the right way. His spirit and his competitiveness, we have a lot of guys like that, but I think the most excited I saw him yesterday was for [Wide Receiver] Tutu Atwell making that play. You talk about a guy that enjoys his teammates success and just has a great vibe to himself. He's outstanding and he has been a catalyst for what we've done this first month without a doubt.”
Puka Nacua continues to pave the way.
