Rams Make Surprising Roster Move Before Playing Panthers

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made an unexpected move on Friday, with Rams head coach Sean McVay explaining the reason for the move and their expected moves after it as they finalize their roster to play the Carolina Panthers.

The Roster Move

On Wednesday, the Rams waived kicker Joshua Karty. The Rams are expected to sign Karty to the practice squad if he clears waivers, continuing to commit their future to him.

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans (42) and kicker Joshua Karty (16) react after a missed field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

“Absolutely," stated McVay . "That's what we want to be able to do. I want to see what's best for Josh, first and foremost, even if that doesn't necessarily suit the Rams because of the appreciation I have for the human being. I'm certainly hopeful that the journey does continue with us in that capacity if that's something that works out for us.”

McVay on Karty

Before the move, McVay made multiple statements confiriming Karty's future within the organization. Upon making the move, McVay explained the decision was due to the multitude of roster moves the team has to make.

He again re-committed the organization to Karty. The Rams are set to activate both Tutu Atwell and Ahkello Witherspoon this week.

“Honestly, it wasn't something that we wanted to do," stated McVay. "We always had the intention of being able to keep two kickers. That was contingent upon the health of our roster. What went into it had nothing to do with…Josh has done a great job. I think there's been a lot of growth that's gone on that hasn't been seen by you guys or others in terms of the way he's gone about his weekly rhythm. What a good job he's done of making a couple little tweaks."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during warmups before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"The way he's handled it says as much as anything about who he is. I think his future is going to be really bright. It's a long-winded way of saying it was just roster management and we ended up putting many guys on IR. We’ve gotten a little bit banged up at the DB position. You put [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] and [Tight End Tyler] Higbee [on IR]. With what you want to do at the tight ends on the back end and really projecting and thinking about your overall 48 and 53, it was just exclusively a numbers thing. It's just hard to keep two kickers when some of the things that have come up did.”

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.