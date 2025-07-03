Should Rams Continue to Look at Oregon Ducks Pipeline?
As the Rams enter 2025, they know that Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson will be their top two tight ends once Ferguson signs his deal.
Considering this may be Higbee's final year with the Rams if not in football all together, the Rams may have to draft another tight end and Les Snead may find it wise to look the way of the Oregon Ducks again.
Pro Football Networks' Jacob Infante recently wrote about the man taking Ferguson's place in Eugene, Kenyon Sadiq, and why Sadiq may be one of the best tight ends in college football.
"Breaking out might not be the best phrase to describe what Kenyon Sadiq could do in 2025. After all, he’s already seen as one of the best tight end prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft," wrote Infante. "Realistically, his first order of business is to back up what he’s already put on tape with numbers."
"Sadiq played second fiddle to 2025 second-round pick Terrance Ferguson in Oregon’s tight end room last year, but he impressed with the playing time he received. He’s a versatile weapon who can create separation in the slot, in-line, or out wide, and his deep speed and lateral quickness are far superior to the average tight end prospect."
"He has all the makings of the total package an NFL general manager would want to see from a tight-end prospect. It’s now up to translate those traits into highlights on the field."
"As a receiver, Sadiq exploits soft spots in zone coverage by varying the tempo and depth of his route. He has soft hands, impressive ball skills, and, though inconsistent as a blocker and undersized at 6’3″ and 245 pounds, he has the immense pass-catching upside to warrant early-round consideration for the 2026 NFL Draft."
There is a belief out there that Sadiq could be even better than Ferguson and considering Ferguson may be the greatest tight end in Oregon's history, that's high praise.
In my opinion, the hype about Sadiq is real, and he could become a different version of Isaiah Likely that makes him a weapon at every level of the field. He would be the perfect addition to Ferguson as the Rams continue to get younger at every position.
