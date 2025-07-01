Is Rams' Tyler Higbee Destined For a Resurgent Year?
Tyler Higbee is a man on a mission. The veteran tight end is entering the final year of his contract, and with the addition of his replacement Terrance Ferguson, there's an idea out there that Higbee will have a reduced role within the offense.
Do not buy into that thought for one second. The Rams love Higbee and Higbee is loving football after battling back from what could have been a career ending injury suffered after a low hit by Kerby Joseph in the 2024 NFC Wild Card round.
Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame named Higbee as the Rams X-Factor and I couldn't agree more.
"Higbee tore his ACL in the 2023 wild-card round and only played three games last season," wrote Verderame. "Now 32, he’s slated to be a key contributor for the Rams as their third option in the passing game behind Adams and Nacua."
"If Higbee can replicate his ’23 season (72 catches, 620 yards and three touchdowns), it would be a significant boon for a Los Angeles offense that could be one of the league’s best."
While Ferguson has a ton of potential, Higbee is a fine polished product that is experienced running McVay's system.
Therefore, he's bound to see the majority of the tight end snaps, especially now that McVay can run a two-tight end system if he wishes.
There is a reason why Higbee was the Rams number one target against the Minnesota Vikings in the playoffs and was often the second most reliable target for the team once he returned late last season.
He's tall and plays close to the spot of the ball. Matthew Stafford loves to dissect coverages pre-snap and then essentially free ball it, firing the football to the player he thinks will be able to make a play. If defenses give Higbee a lane, Stafford will throw the ball to him.
On the flip side, Higbee looked hungry at OTAs. Deep down Higbee probably knows 2025 will be the last year of stability for him football-wise. He turns 33 this January, has had a lot of miles put on his body, and the Rams already have his replacement. This may be it, so he's taking every opportunity personally.
Considering the weapons the Rams have to spread the field, how he looks so far, and the fact a healthy Higbee in 2023 almost set career highs, 2025 may be his best year yet.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for more takes on Higbee.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE