Rams' Terrance Ferguson Continues To Quickly Improve

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With the Los Angeles Rams set to take on the Atlanta Falcons during the final Monday Night game of the 2025 NFL regular season, many have looked back at the move made between these two franchises during the NFL Draft and what the results of those moves were.

The Falcons traded up to grab the Rams' first-round pick. In the deal, the Rams would grab a second-round selection from Atlanta that they used on Terrance Ferguson . With Ferguson set to play the Falcons, head coach Sean McVay spoke on his progress and the overall impact of the tight end room.

McVay on Ferguson and the Tight Ends

“I think it's been steady and I think it's been something that you're really excited about how bright his future is because all he’s doing is getting better," stated McVay. "He's so coachable. He’s secure enough to be able to acknowledge the areas that he can improve. I think he has great examples of these veterans around him of being able to see what it looks like to do right."

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs after a catch during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"He's getting a bunch of experience. You guys have heard me say it all the time, ‘Repetition is the mother of learning.’ He's playing a lot of meaningful snaps and in some big-time games and some big-time atmospheres. That's only going to continue to serve him well. I think the best is yet to come for him like I've talked to you guys about.”

McVay would also speak on the Rams' use of their tight end in the red zone.

“I think overall execution," continued McVay. "I think Matthew's done a great job and then I think their ability to be able to contribute in both phases. You can create some run-pass conflicts. The players deserve a ton of credit. Whether it's [Tight End] Tyler Higbee, [Tight End] Colby Parkinson, [Tight End] Davis Allen, it's cool to see [Tight End] Terrance Ferguson make some plays the other night."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) runs to score a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) in the first half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"I’m really proud of those guys. [Tight End Coach Scott] ‘Scooter’ Huff does a great job with that room as a whole and Matthew running the show. The overall body of work, the players and then just their consistency in terms of their approach and their ability to execute in those critical moments which is what the red zone entails.”

Through their play, the Rams' tight ends have become an elite unit with Colby Parkinson quickly establishing himself as the future of the position, while Terrance Ferguson scored his second career touchdown during the Rams' trip to Seattle.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.