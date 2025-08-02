Why Rams Veteran Loves Playing for Sean McVay
One might say Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Kevin Dotson is a bit eccentric.
When he arrived at training camp this summer he had his hair colored to look like he had a Rams helmet on his head. He used blue and yellow dye.
He also has a dozen or so pairs of Cartier sunglasses and goes on social media asking fans which pair he should wear that particular day.
To top things off, he played 18 holes of golf using only a driver. He also played with only one hand. He put on this golf clinic before everyone that had a camera, including his teammates.
"He's just got this enjoyment for coming out here and he's got a great vibe," head coach Sean McVay said last week. "I mean whether it's shooting jump shots on air after we score... he's got this great energy about himself. He's obviously a really productive player, but I think as he's gotten more and more comfortable."
Dotson was shooting jump shots in the air when he was mic'd up for a Rams victory over the New England Patriots late last season. His fellow lineman seemed to join him when he did it again after the defense recovered a turnover.
McVay then talked about the evolution of Dotson since he arrived in Los Angeles from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a late preseason trade two years ago.
"When we traded for him in the 23' season, he in late in the part of training camp where (he's) getting comfortable, starts to make himself and his presence felt in the Indianapolis game. And he's just gotten more and more comfortable," McVay said. "Guys love him. When you're around a guy that's got that'K-Dot' and all his teammates love him as well."
Dotson loves to show out for his teammates and his fans. He loves being a Ram. He acknowledges he might be a bit over the top.
"The team, man," Dotson told theRams.com, when asked why he loves being a Ram. "I've never been in a place where it feels so close to college in the way of the camaraderie of the team. I really love this. Like, really love it. The city, I love the weather, I love the people, I love my team, I love my teammates, I love the o-line. It feels so good to just be here. So I'm just like, 'why not give it all my energy and give it my whole and just try do the best for the guy next me, the guy across from me?' I want to work for them."
