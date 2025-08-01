Former Rams' Mid-Round Pick Coming into His Own
It took two years, but former University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has developed into an NFL quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams.
Drafted in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Bennett is finally showing signs of life as a potential backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford. He will battle Jimmy Garoppolo in training camp and in preseason contests for the job.
With Stafford on the shelf with a sore back, Bennett has gotten more reps in practice and has caught the eye of McVay who has been waiting for Bennett to break through and play like he did when he led the Georgia Bulldogs to two NCAA titles.
McVay sees a difference in Bennett this summer.
“Confidence, and he’s enjoying it,” McVay said. “When he gets into a rhythm and he’s smiling… there’s an enjoyment for mastering their craft and of being totally immersed in the moment.”
Bennett has been working with quarterback coach Dave Ragone and the two of them communicate on the field. They discuss the progressions and Bennett talks about what he sees when he drops back in the pocket.
“Every day, he’ll challenge me a little bit more,” Bennett said of Ragone. “I know a little bit more of what’s going on. Whereas last year I was a lot more reactionary, this year I kind of know what I’m looking at, and what could have changed or might have happened if I’d done something different.”
Bennett is much more confident in the huddle and it is becoming infectious. He is connecting with his receivers on deep throws and is accurate on his short timing passes.
The Rams will be travelling to Oxnard next week for joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys. Bennett is expected to see extra snaps during the session on Tuesday and could start the preseason opener against Dallas next Saturday.
“It’s been two or three [years] since I’ve gotten to practice meaningful snaps, so I’m really grateful for it,” Bennett said. “And I try to be confident and ready and present every single day. It will be exciting to play other people. I know some dudes on the Cowboys, so that will be fun.”
Bennett is firmly entrenched right now as QB3. However he has all of training camp and three preseason games to make his push to be the backup behind Stafford.
