Do Rams Have Best Offensive Line in NFC West?
The NFC West has remained one of the more competitive divisions in the NFL and has remained as such for over a decade and a lot of that has to do with the talent in the division and the trenches for all four teams in any given year.
The Los Angeles Rams bolster a sufficient offensive line with a mixture of high-ceiling, quality talents and veteran blockers that have become mainstays of the roster. Right tackle Rob Havenstein has been a leader and reliable player for the Rams for several years, leading a group that features Alaric Jackson at left tackle, left guard Steve Avila, free agent signee center Coleman Shelton, and right guard Kevin Dotson.
It is the Rams' offensive line that has helped stabilize head coach Sean McVay's offense and given quarterback Matthew Stafford a group he can trust up front to give him time in the pocket. How do they compare to the rest of the NFC West and their respective rivals? Let's take a closer look at the three other teams from the division.
Seattle Seahawks
There are some unknowns with the Seahawks offensive line heading into the year. With Sam Darnold's flaws in handling pressure, having a competent unit up front is key. Seattle did their best with the selections of guard Grey Zabel in the first round and Bryce Cabeldue in round six, but questions remain.
There will be competition at right guard with Anthony Bradford, Cabeldue, and Christian Haynes. Olu Oluwatimi has progressed as a player but enters a critical third season while Abraham Lucas enters a contract season with average play in recent seasons. Left tackle Charles Cross has remained the constant of the group, emerging as a potential franchise cornerstone.
Arizona Cardinals
With Kyler Murray entering a must-prove campaign in Arizona, protection up front is important for this franchise. Former first-round pick Paris Johnson Jr. has quickly become a quality left tackle for the franchise and right tackle Jonah Williams seems to have found some steadiness, posting his highest Pro Football Focus grade since 2021.
The entire of the unit is where the questions are raised. Isaiah Adams and Evan Brown are sufficient to replacement level starters that have much to prove this season and there is as a chance interior pressure could be an issue this season. Thankfully, Hjalte Froholdt has emerged as a adequate player at center and will be a key piece to consistency up front.
San Francisco 49ers
Of all of the offensive lines in the NFC West, San Francisco may have the most upside with their youth upfront. It all starts with Trent Williams, one of the best offensive tackles in the game entering his 15th season as a former Top 5 draft choice in 2010. This unit was sufficient last season but struggled near the end of the year when he missed time due to injury, showing his importance.
While his long-term successor is still to be determined, the 49ers have an emerging star at right guard with second-year Dominick Puni, who was a terrific player in the middle of their offense line. Ben Bartch will be competing for the left guard spot with Spencer Burford but both have high-ceiling capabilities. Jake Brendel has become a sufficient player at center while right tackle Colton McKivitz had his best season last year.
Which offensive line is the best in the NFC West?
I love the upside that San Francisco provides, especially with Puni's emergence. However, I'm sticking with the Rams offensive line as the best offensive line unit in the NFC West.
This is a group that remained consistent, steady, and quiet, which is what you would like to have with an offensive line. The less noise they make, the better they are performing. Los Angeles has a quality group of front, though questions about Havenstein's long-term availability are fair to ask.
Even so, the Rams success in 2025 begins and ends with their performance in the trenches, especially along their offensive front.
