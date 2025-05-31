2023 Rams Draft Picks Who Must Step Up This Season
As one of the youngest rosters in the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams have become the new championship contender within their conference. Their drafting and contributions from rookies have led to a team that was once thought to be in a rebuild is now in a wide-open championship window.
Classes from the 2022, 2023, and 2024 drafts have formed the current roster that is seen today in Los Angeles. 2023 was the biggest one with a steal in wide receiver Puka Nacua, defensive lineman Kobie Turner, and first pick offensive lineman Steve Avila. However, there are a few players from this class that must have better seasons or step up ahead of their critical third season.
Let's take a look at three players from the Rams 2023 draft that need to have big seasons to prove their worth for the long-haul.
Byron Young, EDGE rusher
The former Tennessee Volunteers standout has been a productive player since being drafted in the third round two years ago. Young has 15.5 career sacks and has shown to be a reliable pass rush specialist for the young Rams defense, no pun intended.
However, the Rams did draft edge rusher Josaiah Stewart in the third round this spring, adding competition to an already inexperienced, yet feisty group of players. Young must prove he can be a nightmare off the edge opposite of 2024 defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse. This season could make or break his chances of a new contract extension in 2026.
Davis Allen, Tight End
Head coach Sean McVay isn't one to have the tight ends be the focus of the offense. However, this season could be different with the selection of Terrance Ferguson in the second round. Third-year player Allen has just 16 catches for 134 yards and a touchdown in his two seasons in the league.
There is a chance he overtakes Tyler Higbee as the No. 2 tight end behind Ferguson. Allen has been a reliable depth piece but must show he is more than a No. 3 blocking tight end. The former Clemson Tiger has the talent and it is up to him to take advantage this summer.
Kobie Turner, Defensive Lineman
This may sound like a bold statement to list Turner here but it is the opposite. I view Turner as one of the team's key defensive assets and his production in the last two seasons has been outstanding with 17 sacks since 2023.
Turner is on the cusp of being one of the better interior defensive linemen in the NFL. He is a disruptor in the run game and as a pass rusher, being one of the leading sack players on the Rams defense. Another step up in play from Turner could not only lead to an outstanding defensive front but a monster contract extension next offseason.
