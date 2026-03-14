Three Undervalued Advantages the Return of Tyler Higbee Creates

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams re-signed tight end Tyler Higbee and as Higbee continues his franchise-altering career, the team will continue to benefit in these three ways.

1. Increased Efficiency From Matthew Stafford

If you look at the numbers, the Rams passing attack was most efficient when they had a heavy usage of 13 personnel or three tight ends on the field. The peak of that run was when Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, and Davis Allen were operating as the four tight ends that run the system.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

The Rams ability to rotate tight ends isn't a trait often witnessed with most NFL teams. Thus, most teams are not prepared to defend against a unit that has the physical traits to be matchup nightmares, paired with the skillsets that Sean McVay can utalize to manipulate defendes into bad spots that Stafford could identify pre-snap, allowing for solid execution post-snap.

The versatility would see a variety of formations with Ferguson flexing out as a wide receiver and Allen filling in as a fullback. The ability to successfully run off those formations allows Stafford to pick apart defenses off play action. With Higbee now back, the unit is complete.

2. Needed Rest For Davante Adams

One of the perks of the personnel package is that only one wide receiver is needed. While Adams has often been that lone man, taking advantage of those outside matchips, he can also be rotated out for Puka Nacua or Konata Mumpfield.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

It's clear that Adams is on the back end of his career and no one really knows how strong his hamstring will hold up over the course of the next season. The most efficient way to ensure Adams' health is to be efficient. Adams may not be a 1,000 yard receiver anymore but he's a red zone assasin. 13 personnel cuts down on his snaps, helps move the ball into the red zone and sets up Adams to once again lead the NFL in touchdowns, something he did last season.

3. Platform for Terrance Ferguson to Grow From

This personnel package allows Ferguson to be flexed out wide, matching him up against smaller slot corners. This increased usage because Higbee is able to play on the line of scrimmage, will give Ferguson the outside reps needed to have an impact on the game, setting him up to replace Colby Parkinson next season.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches a pass against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Higbee is also a leader in the room and a noted glue guy. Perfect mentor.