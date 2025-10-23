Rams Rival Prompted to Keep Starting Quarterback Benched
While there is no question that Matthew Stafford is the Los Angeles Rams' starting quarterback, there seems to be some controversy going on in the desert as Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano stated that he believes the Arizona Cardinals should keep quarterback Kyler Murray sidelined for Jacoby Brissett.
Manzano's Take
"Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon could also be on the hot seat, but if he’s worried about his job security he should maintain the status quo and stick with Jacoby Brissett even after Murray is cleared from his foot injury following the team’s bye week," wrote Manzano. "Brissett has improved Arizona’s offense in various ways and has validated Gannon’s decision to stick with Drew Petzing as the offensive coordinator."
"In two games with Brissett, the Cardinals have scored at least 23 points and produced more than 300 total yards. With Murray, the Cardinals were held under 300 total yards during the first four games of the season and scored more than 21 points only once in five games. "
"Yes, the Cardinals (2–5) aren’t winning games with Brissett, but they lost by a combined eight points against the Colts and Packers, two teams currently leading their respective conferences. This team could have easily spiraled out of control after the Week 5 meltdown against the lowly Titans. But the Cardinals continue to battle primarily because of Brissett’s quality performances. Tight end Trey McBride and many other skill players have thrived by playing with the 32-year-old veteran."
"However, Gannon continues to publicly support Murray as the team’s starting quarterback. That will likely be Gannon’s downfall if the offense goes back to being stagnant with Murray as the starter."
"If Murray doesn’t turn it around, the team should seriously consider placing him on the trade market in the offseason. He might still have some value considering how well his 2019 draft mate Daniel Jones has played during his first season with the Colts. Maybe a change of scenery could be good for Murray, who only has one playoff appearance to his name and appears unlikely to get another in his seventh season."
My Take
Manzano is correct. Outside of a singular ten week stretch in 2021, Kyler Murray has failed to prove that not only could he be the Cardinals' QB1, he could also lead them to a Super Bowl. This feels like Murray's last season in Arizona so just rip the bandaid off now and see what Brissett has.
For Gannon, he might have one more season to turn things around but there is no genuine way Murray can factor into that future.
How This Affects the Rams
Murray hasn't played in weeks and the Cardinals have games against the Seahawks and 49ers in the next three weeks. Arizona already lost to those two so if they get swept, the Rams are likely in need of a season sweep in order to win the NFC West.
