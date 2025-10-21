Two New Prospects Who Could Fill the Shoes of Rams’ Stafford and Havenstein
The Los Angeles Rams currently own two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft and considering Matthew Stafford and Rob Havenstein are the two most senior players on the team, the organization has to consider what the future of the quarterback and right tackle looks like.
After another week of top college football action, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick named a quarterback and a tackle as risers or player who have increased their draft stock.
Brendan Sorsby, QB, Cincinnati
"Sorsby has flown under the radar while guiding the No. 21 Bearcats to a 6–1 record, and his film is littered with next-level throws," stated Flick. "The redshirt junior is entertainingly sporadic—with his arm, he can access all parts of the field, and he flashes elite ball placement. Still, his decision-making and accuracy falter at times."
"Sorsby threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns against Oklahoma State, and he’s tossed 17 touchdowns to just one interception this season. Whether the 6' 3", 235-pounder is part of the 2026 quarterback class or waits until 2027, his arm talent, athleticism and extensive starting experience make him an intriguing option."
The Bearcats currently sit at 6-1 on the season and are undefeated in division play. Sorsby play has not only changed the fortunes of the proud Cincinnati program, it has rewritten the narrative of head coach Scott Satterfield's career.
If the Bearcats make the College Football Playoffs, Sorsby could display the film needed for the Rams to consider him a legitimate Stafford successor candidate.
Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama
"Though he didn’t catch a screen pass or take a wildcat snap, Proctor stacked another quality performance in Alabama’s 37–20 win over Tennessee," stated Flick. "Proctor allowed only one quarterback hurry against the Volunteers’ strong front, according to Pro Football Focus, and he’s given up just four total pressures over his past four outings."
"The surge has rescued Proctor’s draft stock, as the 6' 7", 366-pounder trudged through a difficult start to the season in which he allowed one sack and nine pressures in the first three weeks. Big, powerful and willing to enforce punishment, Proctor has the tools to be a first-round pick, and he’s starting to play at such a level consistently."
Proctor has been fantastic this season, displaying his vast athletic ability while helping the Crimson Tide walk a straight forward path to the program's first SEC championship in the post-Saban era. He does play on the left so a switch to the right would need to be done.
