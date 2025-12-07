Rams Share Thoughts on Cardinals' Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray headed to injured reserve, veteran backup Jacoby Brissett was thrusted into action. Brissett has helped calm things down for the Cardinals' offense while they deal with a plethora of injuries.

During the week, the Rams spoke on Brissett and some of the challenges he presents. Brissett, a ten-year NFL veteran, has started games for five different teams over the course of his career.

Sean McVay

Rams head coach Sean McVay praised Brissett's work and execution. He detailed some of the things Brissett excels at while making it clear that it's up to the Rams' defense to make things mentally difficult for him.

“It's amazing," stated McVay. "He'll stand tall in the pocket. He'll move around. He can still buy time with his legs and activate all parts of the field. He's a hard tackle. He's obviously very experienced. You can see there's a comfort in terms of reading with his feet, getting through progressions and recognizing coverage."

"He has great overall command, really impressed with his body of work. You've seen, there's a lot of production from the numbers, but then once you start to dive into the tape, he's playing at a really high clip. He’s doing an excellent job of getting a lot of different people involved. They’re pushing the ball and he poses a lot of problems. I’ve been very impressed with his body of work.”

Chris Shula

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is tasked with stopping Brissett and how he manages the situation will be paramount to the Rams' success. The Cardinals' offense is without Marvin Harrison Jr but Trey McBride remains a dangerous threat.

“Yeah, I think it's pretty obvious," stated Shula. "Obviously, he’s [Brissett] more of a true drop back guy. There’s a lot different stuff that they can activate with Kyler whether it's designed QB runs or him scrambling around. Jacoby's a great QB. He's been in this league a long time and seen a lot of different looks. I think he's in an offense that he's very comfortable playing in that fits his skillset. He's tough and strong in the pocket. He can throw the ball all over the field. He's playing at a really, really high level.

