The Numbers Say Rams Should Win 2025 NFC West Crown
During the 2024 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams were able to capture the NFC West title for the first time since 2021, giving Sean McVay his fourth division crown, breaking a tie with rival Kyle Shanahan for three.
Well, Shanahan has never been one to let things slide, bringing back Robert Saleh as defensive coordinator and overhauling his roster through the draft while using his big bucks to preserve top talent.
Despite that, the Rams' front office moves have them ranked at tenth in ESPN's NFL FPI rankings for the 2025 season, the highest out of all NFC West teams.
The 49ers are behind the Rams by one spot while the Cardinals and Seahawks occupy slots 20 and 21.
FPI or Football Power Index is defined as "a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team's FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI's game-level and season-level projections."
The reason the Rams were able to maintain their level of competitiveness through the roster decisions, especially in replacing key contributors Cooper Kupp and Bobby Brown III.
Kupp, a beloved legend, has been dealing with the lingering effects of injuries for years. Davante Adams, Kupp's replacement, has been more prolific, proficient, and much more healthy than Kupp has been and that's with poor or diminished quarterback play.
Bobby Brown was key in the run game, operating as one of the Rams' premier interior defensive linemen. However, he was replaced with Poona Ford, a star player for the Chargers in 2024.
The Rams maintained the rest of their roster while improving their linebacker core and running back room. They also may have found their tight end of the future in Terrance Ferguson, providing insurance in case Tyler Higbee's injury history becomes a problem in 2025.
The shocking result was the Cardinals after they redid their entire defense with young draft picks and veteran talents over the past two seasons. Perhaps Kyler Murray gives them some doubt, the same type of doubt that gets erased by having Matthew Stafford.
