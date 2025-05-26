Did the Rams Make a Mistake Not Drafting Rivals Cornerback?
The Rams had two opportunities to draft Michigan cornerback Will Johnson. Johnson, an expected top five pick, was not as effective as a player in 2024 than he was in 2023 due to injuries and a poor Michigan football team.
As a result, he slid in the draft as concerns about his health landed him in the second round. With the 46th pick, the Los Angeles Rams had Johnson in their grasp but decided to go with their guy, Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, allowing the Arizona Cardinals to select Johnson with the 47th pick.
This will be a highly debated move for years to come due to the Rams perceived need for a lockdown corner and the fact Johnson is set to play against the Rams twice a season for at least the next four seasons barring injury or roster move.
This situation might be even worse as Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano named Johnson as one of five candidates to succeed Jared Verse for NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.
"Many GMs across the league might have had second thoughts about passing on Johnson in the first round after seeing the standout cornerback participate in the Cardinals’ rookie minicamp," wrote Manzano.
"Johnson was regarded as the best coverage corner in the draft, but had a surprising draft slide due to various teams having concerns about his medical information. The Cardinals opted to roll the dice on the Michigan product with the No. 47 pick and could end up having the steal of the draft."
"For two seasons, coach Jonathan Gannon maximized a defense that lacked talent in all three phases. Johnson has already raved about the defensive scheme and could hit the ground running after working with renowned defensive coaches Jesse Minter and Wink Martindale during his time with the Wolverines. The rookie cornerback has plenty of motivation to prove his doubters wrong."
Keep in mind Jesse Minter established the number one scoring defense in the NFL during his first season back in the league since he was the Ravens' defensive backs coach in 2020.
With the Chargers, he took rookie Tarheeb Still and journeyman Kristian Fulton, establishing one of the NFL's must suffocating secondaries.
Expect the Cardinals' to use Johnson in the "Darius Slay" role head coach Jonathan Gannon had in Philadelphia after Sean Murphy-Bunting was lost for the season.
For the Rams, there is a reason they took Ferguson. Can't the season get here already?
