How the Rams’ Backfield Depth Has Changed
The 2025 Los Angeles Rams are almost set for play with the completion of the NFL Draft this past weekend. For one of the youngest teams in the league, they present themselves as plausible and potential Super Bowl contenders, hoping another rookie class can make a pertinent impact this season.
This year’s draft class wasn’t flashy– and the intention wasn’t to be as such. Last year may seem like the exception due to the high amount of impact the now-second-year players had last season, but the 2025 group is similar to 2022 and 2023: quiet and (hopefully) effective.
One of the positions of need this season was running back. Kyren Williams has been ample and productive in the backfield but has lacked the explosiveness to sustain big runs while 2024 draftee Blake Corum rarely saw the field and dealt with injuries during the process. The Rams needed insurance, especially with Williams unsigned past 2025.
General manager Les Snead drafted Auburn tailback Jarquez Hunter early in the Day 3. He’s one of many players in what was a deep running back class that pushed his name down the order as potential quality selection later in the draft. Hunter brings four things: depth, insurance, a high-ceiling, and different skill set on the roster compared to Williams and Corum.
The best-case scenario for the Rams is that should Williams enter the free agent market in 2026, a young Corum and Hunter can be the adequate one-two punch head coach Sean McVay could be aspiring to down the line. This is a regime that seemingly wants to keep their winning window as they continue to structure themselves into a young, prosperous team that can compete for years to come.
Hunter’s skill set offers plenty to the Rams offense. He brings adequate contact balance and play strength that allow him to constantly bounce off blocks and maintain speed on the edge when spilled out. Hunter offers just enough explosiveness to maintain runs and generate chunk plays while offering good hands as a checkdown option.
Hunter must learn to maintain consistency and tempo as a runner, but joining a “draft and development” group of coaches where he does not have to rush into handling a heavy workload should allow him to prosper at the next level.
Things have changed in the Rams running back room and the depth of it as the youth continues to be instilled. If Hunter hits, it would be another of many by Snead.
