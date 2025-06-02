When Will Rams' Snead Receive His Flowers From the Media?
When a general manager builds multiple championship rosters, wins a Super Bowl, and then gets disregarded behind others who haven't, it's not about perspective; it's more about being factual.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin recently released a list of the most promising general managers, naming five executives and then an additional two as honorable mentions. Not once did Benjamin name Rams general manager Les Snead.
Benjamin's top five most promising general managers as Brandon Beane (Buffalo Bills), Brad Holmes (Detroit Lions), Brett Veach (Kansas City Chiefs), Howie Roseman (Philadelphia Eagles)
, and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Minnesota Vikings). The honorable mentions were Adam Peters (Washington Commanders) and Jason Licht (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).
"It's not a coincidence that all five of these teams have either contended for a title or vastly exceeded expectations in recent years," wrote Benjamin.
"Beane is responsible for drafting Josh Allen and reshuffling the MVP's support to secure seven playoff berths in eight seasons. Holmes rebuilt Detroit from scraps, giving Dan Campbell an all-world offense to help the Lions improve their win total in three straight years. Veach works hand in hand with Andy Reid atop this generation's dynasty; he helped draft a future Hall of Famer in Patrick Mahomes. Roseman is a rapid-fire builder, embracing aggressive swings to win Super Bowl titles with two different coaches. And Adofo-Mensah is willing to make tough decisions (i.e. trading with division rivals, letting veteran quarterbacks walk) in order to maximize upside for his coaches' lineups, be it Kevin O'Connell's play-action attack or Brian Flores' exotic defense.
What are we talking about here? This is not the most promising, these are the best. Roseman and Veach are the best, and so is Snead, so why is Snead being excluded? Licht's exclusion is also ridiculous, but that's not the topic.
Brandon Beane inherited a similar situation to Snead's in St. Louis and has never made the Super Bowl. Holmes is a product of Snead and the Rams, another team that hasn't made the Super Bowl. Adofo-Mensah hasn't won a playoff game.
Here's the facts. Snead drafted the best defensive player of a generation in Aaron Donald. He is the only man to go "all in" and win. Snead is the only general manager to prove that first-round picks aren't as precious as they seem. Snead, since the franchise moved to Los Angeles, has won Super Bowl LVI, two NFC Championships, four NFC West titles, six playoff births, and seven winning seasons in eight years.
Facts are facts. Give the man his flowers.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and talk to us about Snead.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE