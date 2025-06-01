Rams Price Tag For Les Snead's Extension Just Went Up
After Super Bowl LVI, both Les Snead and Sean McVay signed contracts that tied them to the Rams organization until 2026. Considering Snead and McVay have less than two years left on their current deals, an extension should be in the works soon.
No general manager would willingly work with one year remaining on their deal unless they're on the hot seat, and Snead's is as cold as ice. Quite frankly, unless something dramatic happens, Snead's looming extension is simply a matter of time, especially considering owner Stan Kroenke prefers to let football people do football.
Kroenke has made billions understanding value, and there's no value to replacing Snead. However, the value of the contract Kroenke will have to give his general manager just went up after Minnesota Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was handed an extension before entering the final year of his deal.
Adofo-Mensah, to be frank, has not done enough to justify an extension, except simply being good enough at the time he's due for one.
Make no mistake, Kevin O'Connell's sheer brilliance has bailed Adofo-Mensah out of several pickles, including allowing Jamison Williams to be selected by the Lions via a trade with Minnesota, selecting Lewis Cine in the first round of that same draft, a pick that ended up being a bust, drafting Dallas Turner ahead of Jared Verse to then not even use him after Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkle had breakout seasons, and having to rebuild his defensive back room on what feels like an annual basis at this point.
In year four, the Vikings have put their faith into J.J. McCarthy but the truth is, without Justin Jefferson already being on the roster, the Vikings would have been a disaster over the past three years.
To Adofo-Mensah's credit, he has entered 2025 swinging for the fences, taking massive strides to fix several weak points on the team, especially the interior offensive and defensive line, as Minnesota enters 2025 with a premier offense on paper.
This is not a shot at Adofo-Mensah, but pointing out that despite his mistakes, he rallied to gain an extension. If Adofo-Mensah got paid after that, especially after launching into a rebuild after two seasons in charge, due to a horrifically built secondary, Snead, who is putting the final touches on his rebuild, deserves the financial benefits of long-term, sustained success.
General manager extensions are rare in the NFL, receiving multiple is even rarer. However, Snead is on pace to make the Hall of Fame and thus, a nice sized extension should be headed his way in the near future.
