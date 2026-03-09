How Rams' Signing Jaylen Watson Impacts Their NFL Draft Plan

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams executed their second move this offseason for a Kansas City Chiefs cornerback, this time adding two-time Super Bowl champion Jaylen Watson to their roster. After already adding Trent McDuffie earlier in the month, before handing him a record-setting extension on Monday, the team has now committed massive financial resources to the cornerback position in a shocking move.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) tries to outrun Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) in the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

It's clear that the Rams' former process of team building and their overall outlook on positional value has evolved. In the last six months, the Rams have extended or handed out multi-year contracts to four members of their defensive secondary. With Watson receiving a three-year/ $51 million deal, here's how Watson impacts the team's draft plan.

This Was the Exact Move Les Snead Was Talking About

Rams general manager Les Snead was asked earlier this month about how he decides what positions to target in free agency and what positions he targets during the draft. For Snead, the answer is simple. He uses the free agency market to set up a desperation free draft.

By addressing pressing needs, Snead is able to pick the best players available when it is his time to pick. With Watson on the roster, he doesn't have to reach for a cornerback as he possesses the 13th overall pick.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Just as you asked the question, I think the part that we don't know is…here's what we know, we identify players in the draft but you're not necessarily certain if they're going to be there when you pick," stated Snead.

"A lot of times, our macro philosophy is if we can use free agency to not be desperate in the draft, we more than likely will be better drafters because we're not reaching and we're not desperate. We're not going in there with a major void or major hole that has to be filled. That's usually the approach."

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"It’s not always the case, but we would love to approach it where when the draft starts that Thursday night that we could pencil in a starting lineup or an opening day batting order on paper. At that point in time, we could get through that game. We could be competitive in that game. We'd like to be able to say ‘We'd have a chance to win that game more times than not.’ Then we use the draft to improve from there but not necessarily be desperate going into the draft. There's a possibility that desperation could cause you to make ‘less than decisions’ in the draft.”

In their three-man cornerback rotation, the Rams now have Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Emmanuel Forbes. That's exciting to think about. Now Snead has the freedom to use the 13th overall pick to reinforce the roster with a premier player instead of the best cornerback left on the board.