Evaluating the Rams Ahead of the Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Rams sit with a 5-2 record during their bye week. The Rams have played good football most of the season, but they know that they could be way better than what they have shown for the first seven games of the season.
This season the Rams are looking to have a special season like they did when they won the Super Bowl a few years ago. That is the thought process that is going on in Los Angeles. They are set up to do that and more.
With all the moves the Rams made this offseason, you knew what the franchise was thinking about heading into this season. They were looking to make the best team possible this season. They went out and signed some top names and players that best fit the scheme and team. General manager and head coach Sean McVay did a good job of doing that, and that is why they have been successful together during their time with the Rams. And they are not stopping anytime soon.
This Rams team is built for the big stage and to play in the biggest games. The Rams have a great team and they are well on both sides of the ball. On the offense side, they are led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is looking for his second ring with the Rams. He is paired with receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. And in the back field, you have Kyren Williams. That is a force on the offensive side of the ball for the Rams.
Then you have to deal with the defensive side. They have a pass rush that is one of the best, if not the best, in the National Football League. They have a linebacker crew that is improved as well. They are flying all over the field and making plays. That is the whole defense. They create turnovers, and that makes it easier for the offense to score points. When they are playing at their best, it is hard for any team to beat them.
Will Rams Make Huge Trade?
As the NFL trade deadline approaches, are the Rams in the mood for one of their big trades? We have seen it in the past, and we know they will go after their biggest need and a player that puts them even closer to being the top team to go to the Super Bowl. Will we see that this season?
