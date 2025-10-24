These Mock Draft Picks Could Change Everything for the Rams
Over the last few years, the Los Angeles Rams have done a great job in the NFL Draft. Even when they traded away a lot of their top picks over the years, the Rams have been able to find players that best fit their team and scheme. Those players have turned into starters for the Rams, and some have become some of the best in their respective positions. The Rams have found some players in the late rounds as well that a lot of other teams have overlooked.
A lot of credit has to go to the Rams' scouting and coaching staff, which is led by general manager Les Snead. Snead has done a great job in finding these players and making sure they are the best players for the Rams. Every team over the last few years has been trying to do what the Rams have done in the draft, but they have not had the same success rate.
Rams Latest Mock Draft
The Rams will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Here is what one latest mock draft have the Rams taking.
14. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons): QB Ty Simpson, Alabama
"Simpson is making the most of his first season as a starter in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide passer continued his rise last week against Tennessee and should be considered a first-round quarterback come April," said Ayrton Ostly of USA Today.
He’s performed well even when he‘s asked to attack defenses in different ways. He played well with an average depth of target (ADOT) of nearly 10 yards against Vanderbilt, per Pro Football Focus (PFF) data. A week later, he threw for three touchdowns with a 6.5-yard ADOT against Missouri and getting pressured 15 times. His main knock is a lack of experience, and Los Angeles could afford to sit him behind Matthew Stafford for a season before he takes over in 2027.
23. Los Angeles Rams: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU
"Delane won’t wow teams with his combine numbers which may make him even more endearing to the Rams. The Tigers’ top cornerback lacks strength in his long frame at 6-foot-1 and 187 pounds but has been one of the best coverage players in college football this season."
Delane uses his football IQ, awareness and fluid athleticism to stay in the right place at the right time and cut off opposing wide receivers. He’s allowed just six receptions for 77 yards on 23 targets this season. Opposing quarterbacks have a 22.9 passer rating when targeting him, per PFF data.
