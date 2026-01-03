Sean McVay Reveals Biggest Reason Rams Signed Davante Adams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams made a bold decision to sign Davante Adams in the offseason. The productive veteran is on the back half of his career, but after a resurgent year, Adams looks as great as ever, and as Adams prepared for his first postseason trip since 2021, the Rams have an opportunity to look back on the factors that secured his signing over eight months ago.

McVay on Pursing Adams

On Friday, during his final press conference before the end of the regular season, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked what was special about Davante Adams that made him want to recruit the All-Pro.

McVay made it clear that it was having a connection with him through the LaFleur brothers that laid the foundation for his signing. However, it's Adams' work that sealed the deal for the Rams.

“His body of work and then just getting to know him," stated McVay. "You hear about him. The body of work, like I've talked to you guys about, I'm just a fan of this game. [I had a vision] of what he could do. I had some familiarity with what a special human he was because [Offensive Coordinator] Matt LaFleur and I are so close and he worked with him in those special years that they had together in Green Bay. It's the person, the player, the production, and the vision that we had for what he could do."

"He’s been awesome. He's been everything that we'd hoped for and that much more. I think the thing that's been cool about it where you really get a chance to learn is he's had a lot of really cool things that he's brought to life and added value to our football team and then there have also been some challenging moments where nobody wants to be out there more than him. That's frustrating to have that hamstring injury, but watching how he's handled that has given me some insight into what a special human being he is and the mental toughness and the fortitude and resilience that he has. Those are some of the reasons.”

Davante Makes the Difference

While it's unclear if Adams will play this week, barring a 4+ touchdown performance from anyone in the league, Adams will finish as the NFL's leader in receiving touchdowns. Adams has single-handedly fixed the Rams' documented red zone issues while being one of the primary reasons why Matthew Stafford is in the MVP discussion.

Adams' influence has also helped Puka Nacua have an All-Pro caliber season, with Nacua being named to his second Pro Bowl while Konata Mumpfield has gone from seventh round rookie to being the Rams' WR3.

