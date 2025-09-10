Where Rams Land In Critical Post-Week 1 Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to kick it into high gear in Week 2. This past Sunday, the Rams got off to the start they wanted. They got a huge win against the Houston Texans, who were a playoff team last season.
Now, they will look to take down another AFC South team, the Tennessee Titans. The Rams will hit the road for this game in Week 2. It is going to be a good challenge for the Rams to see how they go about their first road trip. Head coach Sean McVay will have his team ready for this one.
The Rams in Week 1 did not have their best stuff, but they were still able to pull it off. That is one thing that good teams do: they win games even on days they do not perform their best. The Rams are looking to build off their Week 1 win and start their season off fast with a 2-0 start. The things that the Rams did well last week were finding their playmakers. When things were not all going right, they put the ball in their playmakers hands, and they did their thing.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Rams looked better than they did a season ago. They got after the quarterback and that is something they wanted to improve on this season. After one game, this Rams defense is looking like the real deal. They are going to keep on getting better and the season goes on. If this defense and offense plays well together, it is going to be a tough team to beat in any given week.
Rams Ranking heading into Week 2
With their Week 1 performance, analyst Colin Cowherd had the Rams at No. 5 in the NFL in his rankings.
"Rams at No. 5, they got to keep Puka Nacua healthy," said Cowherd. "And the offensive line worries me. But they have won six straight regular season games when starters are actually playing, and they have held opponents under ten points in four straight games when the starters are playing. I believe that their defensive line and their defense as a whole could be the best in the league right now. Because all these good teams gave up a lot of yards on the back end."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE