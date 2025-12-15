Rams Matthew Stafford Shares Perspective on Performance Against Lions

INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Detroit Lions in Sunday afternoon action from SoFi Stadium.

After the game, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke on the result of the game, the performance of the team, and a variety of other topics as the team looks to quickly transition towards their contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday.

Watch Matthew Stafford's Full Post-Game Press Conference Below

Stafford's Mindset

Entering the game, Stafford has refrained from commenting on his own success but is quick to praise his teammates. Stafford spoke on several players who are important for his operation, giving candid opinions about them as players and as people.

Puka Nacua

Nacua has been one of the best NFL pass catchers this season, contributing to Stafford's MVP campaign.

“I think he brings a ton of energy to our team," stated Stafford. "He plays the game the way we all want to with passion, energy and toughness. You guys see it and it's highlighted on all the shows and everything when he catches it. But shoot, we see it behind the scenes when he’s not even involved in the play, per se, with the football ,the way he blocks and the way he throws his body around. He's a great player for us. He's a tone setter for us. Luckily, we have a bunch of those guys so it's a lot of fun.”

Warren McClendon Jr

McClendon has been near-perfect since taking over for an injured Rob Havenstein.

“It's been pretty steady since he's been here, to be honest with you," stated Stafford. "I thought he's had a great approach since he'd been here, just putting his head down and going to work. That's his attitude anyways and his personality. He came from a great program so he knew what he was doing. He’s been really good. I'm happy for him and proud of him because I know it hasn't happened for no reason. It's happened because of the work that he's put in behind the scenes.”

Colby Parkinson

Parkinson has filled in masterfully for an injured Tyler Higbee, playing at a career high.

“I think he's just as steady as they come as a human being, a great player," stated Stafford. "He’s a huge target and has great hands. The catch he made last week was unbelievable. It was a great grab. It was a tight window throw in there with a guy on his back and he was able to come down with it. He's done a great job of that. I think he's shown up really nicely in run after the catch as well recently.”

