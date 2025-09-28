Why Rams vs. Colts Is One of This Week’s Most Intriguing Games
The Los Angeles Rams are looking to bounce back today in their match up against the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. This is going to be a great match-up for both teams. The Colts are looking to come into Los Angeles and get their fourth win of the season. The Rams are looking to stop their winning streak and get back in the win column.
It is not going to be an easy one for the Rams, but one that they will accept as a challenge. They want to get on the good end of things and make sure they are doing the right things to make sure they come out on top.
This game is going to get a lot of people watching. A surprisingly good Colts team is looking for a signature one-win against one of the best teams in the NFC. The Rams will be prepared, and we will see if they can get an important win at home and get momentum going for them once again. This matchup was picked and ranked for Week 4.
3. Indianapolis Colts (3-0) at Los Angeles Rams (2-1)
"The Colts are 3-0 with Daniel friggin’ Jones. Is that not sufficient anarchy? Fine, how about the Week 2 win, 29-28 over the Broncos, revived by a game-ending “leverage” call? Now that’s what we’re talking about," said The Athletic.
Jones, head coach Shane Steichen and offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter have somehow threaded together the NFL’s second-best offense (in both points and yards). Indy is tied for the league lead in 40+ yard passing plays, and Jonathan Taylor is tied for the lead in 40+ yard rushes. The amount of football followers who saw this coming could possibly fit into a midsized sedan. Seth Irskens, singer of Colts corridos, is in the driver’s seat.
As for the Rams, Sean McVay’s squad would also be 3-0 if not for a second-half collapse against the defending champs last weekend. Despite that inexplicable final 20 minutes of game time in Philly, L.A. looks threatening with big-play potential on both sides of the line. Puka Nacua leads the NFL in receiving, while Davante Adams still has the juice with consecutive touchdown grabs.
Byron Young has leveled up in his third year, with at least one sack in every game so far. Emerging as something of a shiny NFL vacation spot for both conferences, SoFi Stadium has a split crowd on most weekends, which gives the action a college football bowl vibe.
