What Are the Rams Strongest Position Groups?
The Los Angeles Rams have had an interesting ride since 2022 following their Super Bowl LIV victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.
The team had moved on from many of their key veterans from their championship run. Plus, injuries had hampered the franchise into a 5-12 record the following season, leading to many believing the Rams were on a path of rebuilding.
Instead, with the few key veterans on the roster and numerous young players providing key roles on the roster, the Rams have gone on to win 20 games in the last two years, including a deep playoff run last season that put them on the doorstep of the NFC Championship in Los Angeles. Not bad for head coach Sean McVay, when he was considering retirement not too long ago.
The Rams enter the 2025 season with Super Bowl aspirations once again because of this young roster that general manager Les Snead has put together. The window to win has been slammed wide open regardless of who is under-center.
There are many key pieces to the Rams roster that is helping them skyrocket into contention. Matthew Stafford is one of the better quarterbacks in the league with weapons such as Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, not to mention some more talented skill players on both sides of the ball that is more than capable of being quality and reliable playmakers for Los Angeles this season.
However, the two strongest position groups on the roster lie within the trenches on the offensive and defensive line. It's hard to ignore how formidable these two groups are when healthy with a nice combination of veteran leadership and untapped potential from its youth.
On offense, Rob Havenstein enters a contract year but remains a key leader within the franchise as the current cornerstone right tackle. The interior portion of the line has remained steady with the addition of Coleman Shelton in free agency. Steve Avila looks to be a high-end guard for the team by the end of the season.
On the defensive front, defensive rookie of the year Jared Verse leads the unit and is already establishing himself as a potential face of the Rams franchise. Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Ponna Ford, Byron Young, and rookie Josaiah Stewart formulate a young, yet ferocious defensive front that could be one of the most lethal in the NFL by the end of the year.
Trenches matter for all teams and Los Angeles has set themselves up nicely for years to come because of their current talent level on both sides of the ball. Everything begins in the trenches and that can be said for the Rams potential success in 2025.
