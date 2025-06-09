Do Rams Have the Best Quarterback in the NFC West?
Having a quality starting quarterback is critical to the success of an NFL franchise. Some argue that it is the most important position in all of sports and if you don't have a quality passer or someone you can win games because of this player, your team won't win as many games as you would like.
The Los Angeles Rams have been fortunate with a history of signal-callers that have led them to success in the 21st century, most notably Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, former franchise player Jared Goff, and currently Matthew Stafford, who helped lead the Rams to their latest Super Bowl victory nearly four years ago.
The Rams are hoping Stafford can lead them back to the 'Promised Land' once more before he decides to hang up his cleats, which may come sooner than later.
The former 2009 No. 1 overall draft selection has been consistently among the better half of passers in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and now Los Angeles. However, with the recent surge of young quarterback play across the sport, do the Rams have the best one in their own division, the NFC West?
I took a closer look at all four projected starting quarterbacks in the NFC West, starting with Stafford. Los Angeles would not be in the current position they are without him as he has been a key piece to their resurgence after the team was once considered in a rebuild. Stafford has been the veteran of this young Rams team that is looking to take over the NFC.
Plus, Stafford has shown to be a signal-caller that can help his team win games from him alone. Even as his mobility as declined, the former Detroit Lion remains a cerebal passer with incredible arm talent and field vision as a perfect fit in head coach Sean McVay's west coast, wide zone offense.
The San Francisco 49ers recently extended their franchise quarterback Brock Purdy to a massive contract that pays him $53 million per year. Purdy has had one of the all-time great stories as the 2022 Mr. Irrelevant selection in the NFL Draft, the last draft choice of the selection process. Purdy has since become a key fixture in the 49ers success despite last season's down year.
Purdy isn't a physically gifted passer and he likely benefits from Kyle Shanahan's QB-friendly system. He is limited with his arm talent and his decision-making can be up and down at times. Still, he remains consistent and the ultimate game-manager.
In Seattle, offseason acquisition Sam Darnold looks to continue his career resurgence in the northwest with Klint Kubiak as his offensive coordinator and weapons such as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and former Ram, Cooper Kupp. Much will be predicated on how the Seahawks offensive line holds up in pass protection as Darnold has had issues historically when dealing with pressure.
The Arizona Cardinals are entering a critical season with franchise passer Kyler Murray, the former No. 1 overall draft choice in 2019. Murray has shown terrific twitch and athleticism for an undersized passer and has the potential to be a dangerous quarterback in the NFL.
The former Oklahoma Sooner and top MLB draft pick had a respectable season in 2024 but in order for the Cardinals to take the next step as postseason contenders, Murray must show he is the player the team thinks he can be.
Out of the four starting quarterbacks in the NFC West, the choice for best in the division is easy for me. Stafford has maintained this for the last four years and has shown no signs of relinquishing that title as the division's best passer. The biggest question this season is if the 37-year old can maintain a clean bill of health and if his physical toolkit can remain as lethal as it has always been.
