Why the Rams Will Continue To Dominate the NFC

The Los Angeles Rams should feel like big winners after their dominant performance in Week 12. They've won six in a row, which is third in the NFL in terms of win streaks, behind the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos.

However, both of those teams reside in the AFC. The Rams can argue that they're the best team in the NFC, and that's evident by their standing atop the entire conference. They haven't even played in Week 13, and yet, they're already one of the biggest winners of the week.

Continuing To Push Past

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

They dismantled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , and in doing so, took down a division leader in the NFC. The Rams have only lost twice this season, and one of those losses was against the Philadelphia Eagles, who are also division leaders. If the Rams wanted to remain the number one seed in the NFC and maintain home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, the Eagles had to lose, as they held the tiebreaker over them due to their Week 3 loss.

Thankfully, the Rams' wishes were granted as the Eagles lost to the Chicago Bears and were stripped of the second seed in the NFC. This is massive for the Rams, as a win over the Carolina Panthers gives them a much-needed cushion over the defending Super Bowl champions.

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) and Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (25) meet on the field after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The bad news for the Rams is that the Bears have swapped places with the Eagles and are on a win streak of their own. Ben Johnson has this team looking right, and while these two teams haven't played since last season, their meeting in the playoffs would be an interesting battle between creative offenses and stifling defenses.

However, the Rams would much rather see the Bears than the Eagles, as they always seem to have their number in the playoffs and regular season. The last time the Rams beat the Eagles was in 2020, as they continuously get the best of Matthew Stafford and the Rams' offense.

Which Team Poses the Biggest Threat?

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that the Bears' greatest strength is their run game, and the Rams have the defense capable of shutting it down. That leaves the victory in Caleb Williams' hands, and while he's shown flashes, he's still far away from being a quarterback that can compete with Stafford and come out on top.

As this NFL season winds down, the Rams have to ask themselves which of the remaining teams left in playoff contention pose a tangible threat to their throne at the top of the NFC? The Eagles would've been the answer had they not lost on Black Friday, and though the Bears are the two-seed, they don't look like a team the Rams should be afraid of. The answer to that question lies under their noses, in their own division.

Familiar Foes

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rolls out to pass during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Their biggest competition for the conference and division is the Seattle Seahawks . They may have beaten them in Week 11 , but it was far from a perfect victory. Despite their defense picking off Sam Darnold four times, the Seahawks still had a chance to win the game at the last second with a field goal as time expired.

They ended up missing, but the Seahawks showed enough to warrant the Rams being worried about them. Their Week 16 matchup is an opportunity for them to calm their nerves, but if they split the divisional series, the Rams are in jeopardy of falling from the one seed all the way to the fifth seed.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks to throw the ball against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 16, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the San Francisco 49ers currently being the seventh seed in the standings, they should also be a team the Rams look out for. Brock Purdy is back after being sidelined for the majority of the season, and under him, their record is 3 - 1.

The Rams have already split the divisional series with the 49ers, and if they run the table for the rest of the season, they pose a real threat to dethrone the Rams from atop the NFC, as well as eliminate them from the playoffs outright. The two biggest threats to the Rams' chokehold over the NFC are in their own division, and their rematch against the Seahawks and two contests against the Arizona Cardinals will hold massive significance for them moving forward.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

