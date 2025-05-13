Analyst Gives Rams High Ranking Heading into 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Rams have had probably the best offseason out of all the teams in the National Football League.
The Rams have made a lot of different moves that surprised a lot of people. But for the Rams, it is all about getting back to the Super Bowl and winning it again. They have one of the best head coaches in all of football in Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford.
The Rams have also added a lot of key players who will make the team better in 2025. They went after one of the best wide receivers in the league in Davante Adams. Now Adams and Nunca will be a force to be dealt with for any defense. And on the defensive side of the ball, they are back with improvements in places they struggled last season.
The Rams are all in once again heading into the 2025 season. Now, all they have to do is prove it on the football field that they will be one of the favorites to come out of the NFC. They are set to be great in 2025, and knowing the Rams, they can still make more moves to make sure they have everything they need to be successful.
Former NFL Player and now analyst, Bucky Brooks, also believes that the Rams will be back and better next season. Brooks ranked the Rams at number seven out of all the teams, heading into 2025.
7. Los Angeles Rams: Sean McVay has quietly crafted a championship-caliber roster with an elite quarterback and a set of co-WR1s (Davante Adams and Puka Nacua) who can take over any game. Throw in an underrated running game with a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher (Kyren Williams) and an emerging defense with a collection of young, hungry defenders with big play ability; the Rams are well-positioned to swipe the NFC crown this season. If the Rams can avoid the injury bug, the defending NFC West champs could make some noise as a title contender.
The Rams will be a lot to deal with next season. And they know what people are saying about them, but they do not care. They are only worried about their team and what they know they have to do to get back to the top of the NFL.
