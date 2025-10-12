Rams House Reacts to Much-Needed Road Win Over Ravens
The Los Angeles Rams were on the road once again in Week 6 of the NFL season. The Rams were in Baltimore facing the Ravens, which was an important clash. The Rams wanted to make sure they could bounce back are losing their previous game. The Rams went into this game as favorites, but that all changed when the game kicked off.
That was because of the weather. It was not a good day for football today in Baltimore, but the game needed to be played. The Rams wanted all of it, and the weather was not going to stop the Rams from doing what they needed to do in this game to come out with the result that they wanted.
Social Media Reacts to Rams Huge Road Win
"Karty just doinked one off the right upright from 26 yards. Ravens haven't had a whole lot of things go their way in recent weeks. Between the miss FG and Stafford misfiring twice after the Rams got inside the 10, they had some good fortune there."
"Starting to think the Rams should just never kick again"
"NO WAY YALL TOLD ME COOPER RUSH IS BETTER THAN HUNTLEY I JUST SEEN HIM THROW TO MARK ANDREWS IN QUADRUPLE COVERAGE"
"Rush picked off by Quentin Lake and on the very next play, John Jenkins gets a strip sack on Stafford and recovers it. What a crazy sequence"
"Rams give the ball back on the very next play, as the ball is stripped from Stafford's grasp and recovered by the Ravens.
Baltimore ball at the LA 41"
"Matthew Stafford now has 61,365 career passing yards.
He just passed HOF QB Dan Marino for 9th most in NFL history."
"Puka Nacua was slow to get up after that pass attempt. He took a few steps in the end zone and went back down. He's being checked out by the Rams' training staff right now."
"Nate Landman has been such a key addition for the Rams. Great pro scouting by Les Snead and Co., was always super underrated for the Falcons."
Tyler Higbee with the TD and the stanky leg
Rams are rolling
FUMBLE!!! TYLER DAVIS WITH THE RECOVERY!
4th quarter incoming.
Landman set the franchise record for the most tackles in a single game in franchise history (17). Since 1994, only four other Rams have recorded 16 or more tackles in a single game: James Laurinaitis (2009 vs. Cardinals), Alec Ogletree (2015 vs. Commanders), Mark Barron (2015 vs. Browns), and Keith Lyle (1995 vs. Saints).
Turnover on downs.
Victory formation.
