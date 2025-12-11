Why Rams Are Gaining Serious Momentum in Championship Forecasts

The Los Angeles Rams want one thing this season, and that is to win it all and bring another Super Bowl to the city of Los Angeles. Their last one came in the 2021 season, and they are looking to get one for the 2025 season.

That is their ultimate goal, but they know there are other goals along the way before they can start planning for the big game. Right now, the Rams are in first place in the NFC West and hold the No.1 overall seed in the NFC with only four games to go in the regular season.

The Rams have been playing well for most of the season and are the team that is most complete. You have everything a team needs to win a Super Bowl with the Rams. They are a team that knows it, but still works hard and takes the season one game at a time and one week at a time.

They have two of the best in their respective position, leading the way in head coach Sean McVay and veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Those two have been amazing this season.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to pass against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rams are Legit Super Bowl Contenders

A lot of people at the beginning of the season knew that the Rams had a great team, but still were not picking them to be a contender. They have the lights of the Chiefs and Eagles making it back to the Super Bowl . That has all changed this season. The Chiefs are likely not going to make the playoffs. And the Eagles are on a downward spiral right now and holding onto the NFC East barely. Anything is possible, but the Rams have been consistent all season.

"The Rams beat the Seahawks (Week 10) and the Bucs (11), but then fell at Carolina (12), before righting their late-season push with a blowout of Arizona (13)," said Greg Bishop of Sports Illustrated.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay smiles after a touchdown by wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) against the Arizona Cardinals in the second half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The point: It’s hard to recall another, even relatively recent, NFL season like this one. Meaning: a year where there’s a favorite only because there has to be. In this 2025 NFL season, there really is … no favorite—parity, in other words, at the top."

“I really think there are at least eight teams that can win it,” responded one general manager for an AFC team, in a text message exchange with Sports Illustrated. “Maybe 10.”

It is going to be a fun end to the season to see how seeding plays a huge part in the NFL playoffs this season.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Los Angeles Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.SIGN UP HERE NOW.