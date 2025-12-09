Matthew Stafford Makes It Clear Why He Is the MVP

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford made another clear statement on why he is the clear frontrunner for NFL MVP. Stafford went into the Rams' last game and wanted to make up for a previous showing that was not the one he wanted.

But he bounced back, and it was in a major way. The Rams and Stafford showed why they are the team to beat and why Stafford is the reason why this team is going to be a favorite to win it all. It is going to be something interesting to see how it ends up.

Stafford has been consistent all season long. He has led this Rams team to the No.1 seed as of now, and he has played a tough schedule in 2025. That all is going to factor into why he is indeed the clear winner for this award.

A lot of people have said this has turned into a quarterback award, which is sort of true, but this season, there is no other player who is more valuable to their team than Stafford is to the Rams. A lot of questions were in the air before the season started, and now those are all gone.

Stafford is the Clear NFL MVP Heading into Last Stretch of Regular Season

When you have the team that everyone is picking to make the Super Bowl, and you have an offense that is the best in the NFL, and you are the major reason behind that, it does not get more valuable than that. Stafford has been lights out, and he is still going to show why he came back to the Rams this season. Stafford wants to do more than win NFL MVP; he wants to bring another Super Bowl Championship to the organization and get one before he calls it a career.

Stafford and the Rams have a tough stretch coming up in the last four games of the season. The Rams and Stafford are here for it, and it is only going to make this team better before they get into the playoffs. There is still a lot to play for, and Stafford wants to go out there and give his team the best chance to win and be successful. The NFC West and the No. 1 seed are still on the line for the Rams. They are ahead right now, but the Rams know they still have work to do.

If Stafford plays like he has all season to close out the regular season, he has to be the clear MVP winner.

