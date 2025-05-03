The Rams' Most Critical Needs Post-Draft
The NFL Draft concluded last weekend as the Los Angeles Rams made some moves to secure their 2025 draft class, trading out of the first round to acquire more draft capital in the second day of the selection process.
Their draft class was not as flashy as others were, but it’s a group that should see the field as rookies with significant roles at their respective positions.
After the conclusion of the draft, the Rams did not secure long-term solutions at key positions that general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay will need to address sooner rather than later.
It’s unrealistic to expect most if not all teams to fill all of their needs on the roster with a focus on working with the talent they already possess at the respective positions. With that in mind, let’s look at the biggest needs on the roster following the draft.
Long-term plan at quarterback
Matthew Stafford is getting older and the rest of the roster is getting younger, and the window for winning another Super Bowl is wide open but that could change if Stafford’s play declines.
The Rams must address their quarterback situation following the 2025 campaign, and it’s unlikely that Jimmy Garoppolo will be pegged as the future of the franchise. With two first-round selections in 2026, Los Angeles could make a splash for a top quarterback prospect in what is already a better group of potential prospects at the position.
Cornerback
Los Angeles didn’t exactly solve their long-term need at cornerback, drafting none this past weekend. Darius Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon are the two projected starters on the outside and have shown to play with consistency. Josh Wallace is an intriguing option as a long-term solution at nickelback but on a defense brimming with talented youth, the Rams should look at securing their future at cornerback next year.
Right Tackle
Rob Havenstein has been a quality starter and leader on the Rams offense for the last few years, especially when he has been healthy. However, health has been the biggest issue for the veteran tackle and as long-time Ram continues to get older, having reliable depth and a successor is critical to continuity in the trenches. Los Angeles should look at seriously addressing the position next offseason.
