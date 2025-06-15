Will Indiana Gunslinger Be the Rams Next QB1?
In 1981, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela dazzled and delighted Southern California with a pitching display so dominant, it sent the city into a psychosis known as "Fernandomania."
Valenzuela became a Los Angeles icon as his big-time performances, especially against the Montreal Expos in the NLCS and the New York Yankees in the World Series, catapulted the Dodgers to the championship.
In 2026, perhaps it is another Fernando that could send Los Angeles back into delirium as Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza may have a breakout season that shoots him right into the first round. Mendoza was a star for the California Golden Bears, and despite some awful coaching, Mendoza flashed clutch ability and NFL-level talent, including leading Cal on a 98-yard game-winning touchdown drive over Stanford to win the Big Game.
As such, ESPN's Matt Miller named Mendoza as a sleeper prospect as the Rams front office looks to transition for life after Matthew Stafford.
"Who will be the transfer quarterback to rocket up draft boards this year? A lot of early buzz is centered around former Cal quarterback Mendoza ... and for good reason. After a breakout last season in which he threw for 3,004 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions, Mendoza transferred to Indiana to play in Curt Cignetti's Air Raid offense," wrote Miller. "Expectations soon followed the redshirt junior, especially considering Cignetti's scheme and the presence of legit NFL wide receiver prospect Elijah Sarratt on Indiana's roster."
"At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, Mendoza has ideal size, a quick release, fast decision-making and the arm talent to power the ball to every area of the field."
'Watch that dude throw back-shoulder fades and you see the touch, timing and power to be a baller in the NFL,' another regional NFC East scout said. "He added that Mendoza's toughness is also a key trait but worries about residual effects from the offensive line he played behind last season."
'He got hit and pressured a lot last year behind a bad O-line, so that's something to watch for this year. Is he a little traumatized by what he had in front of him last year?' the same scout said.
"A two-star recruit coming out of high school, Mendoza has been slept on since originally committing to Yale. Bigger names like Allar, Manning and Beck might drive early quarterback talk, but Mendoza has fans in the NFL."
Fernando Mendoza, one to watch this season.
