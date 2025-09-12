Rams' Star Gets Praised By Greatest of All Time
When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams, they are looking to get off to a fast start this season. They can do that this Sunday by getting their second win of the season and their first road win. This Rams team is special, and they want to do special things this season. They got the right group of guys in that locker room, and they are all in this season for that Super Bowl. It is led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay.
The thing that makes this Rams team dangerous is the fact that they can win games in many different ways. They can win it on the offense side, the defensive side, and even sometimes on the special teams side. The Rams are also a matchup problem for many teams. They can play with any team, and when the offense and defense sync up and play well, this team is unstoppable. They will be one of the favorites to come out of the NFC.
For the Rams, the biggest key is going to be Stafford. The Rams are going to go as far as Stafford takes them. A lot has been talked about around Stafford because of the back injury he dealt with all offseason long, and it is going to go with him all season long. The most important thing for the Rams is going to be to keep Stafford healthy both on and off the field. Stafford is tough, and he has shown it throughout his career; that is hard to keep him down and out.
Stafford received praise from future Hall of Fame and legendary quarterback Tom Brady this week.
"Matthew Stafford just jumps to the top of my mind, and I will tell you why," said Tom Brady when asked about a quarterback that jumps to mind. "When you see him do those no look passes, like he did last week. He knows where the defense is going to be aligned. He knows, he sees certain coverage, he knows the high low combination that is going to work against that coverage."
"So he stares at the low defender, draws the coverage to the defender, stares at the low defender, and then throws it to the higher receiver in the combination. That is an elite level of play.
