Would Rams' Mike LaFleur Make Sense For AFC Foe?
For coaches who are fired and feel lost on what to do next, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is a perfect example of redeeming oneself. After being dismissed by the Jets, LaFleur found his coaching footing again, and after 2025, his third year as Rams' OC, LaFleur should be a prime candidate for rebuilding franchises.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan believes the Colts will trigger a rebuild and fire Shane Steichen after the 2025 season.
"Steichen is entering his third season as the Colts head coach and has gone 17-17 over his first two years at the helm," wrote Sullivan. "They've finished second in the AFC South both years, but have been on the outside looking in on the playoffs in each of those seasons.
"Steichen was hired the same offseason Indy drafted then-Florida prospect Anthony Richardson at No. 4 overall. What was once thought to be the foundational piece under center has -- to this point -- blown up in the Colts face. Richardson has yet to endear himself to the organization and was even benched midway through last season. Now, he's entering a summer quarterback battle with veteran free agent signee Daniel Jones."
"Fair or unfair, Steichen's fate could be tied to his quarterback production in 2025, and looking to the likes of Jones for salvation isn't exactly the most encouraging situation to be in. If Indy has another down year, it wouldn't be surprising to see the organization entertain a full reset."
Why would the Colts go after LaFleur if they fired Steichen? Well, it's hard to say what ownership is going to do after the passing of Jim Irsay, but considering the franchise's recent history, they love offensive-minded head coaches. The Colts may feel they could have their answer on defense if Aubrey Pleasant follows LaFleur as defensive coordinator.
LaFleur is a brilliant run designer, and if the Colts are to get the most out of their offense, it will be through Jonathan Taylor.
The Colts are also watching Liam Coen turn Jacksonville from a joke to the jokers of the AFC South, ready to cause havoc on a sleeping NFL. That may entice the Colts to look the way of the Rams.
While LaFleur is bound to get looks, don't be surprised if Indianapolis looks his way. Keep in mind the fact that LaFleur doesn't call plays for the Rams shouldn't be a problem, considering Nick Sirianni didn't call plays as Colts' offensive coordinator, and now he's a Super Bowl champion head coach.
