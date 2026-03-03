Rams Have Option To Find Stafford Replacement At A Bargin

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Historically in the Sean McVay era, the Los Angeles Rams have found gems by looking at players listed as "low value." Where others see issues, the Rams see potential, and perhaps that philosophy will help replace one of their most beloved players once he's ready to hang up his cleats.

A Backup For A Bargin

Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen wrote that Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson could be acquired for a low price and is being presented as a bargain backup.

"Richardson’s Colts tenure hasn’t gone to plan," stated Rasmussen. "The former No. 4 pick has dealt with injuries throughout his three seasons as the starter and lost his grip on the job after Daniel Jones emerged as an MVP candidate in the first half of the 2025 season. Indianapolis permitted Richardson to seek a trade on Thursday, so it appears as if his time with the franchise has reached its end."

Sep 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) warms up before the match against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

"There are teams intrigued by his immense upside and arm strength. At just 23, Richardson is still very young. If he’s able to improve his accuracy and ability to string together consecutive positive plays, he’d be a valuable addition to a team with questions at quarterback."

"Richardson has one year left on his rookie contract (and a club option for the 2027 season) and carries a cap hit of $10.8 million this season."

Why One Of Those Teams Should Be The Rams

There is no backup in the world who can replace what Matthew Stafford brings to the Rams. While many are quick to point out the success of the Sean McVay passing attack, the other portion that doesn't get mentioned enough are the little things Stafford adds as wrinkles to smooth out the operation.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The no-look passes, the random reads, the command at the line of scrimmage. It's Stafford's intelligence that drives the success.

What Anthony Richardson brings is a complete 180 to all of that. Richardson is athletic, has a golden arm, and virtually none of the traits Stafford possesses. That's fine as McVay is able to fine-tune his offense, but in terms of winning with a backup, not many quarterbacks naturally present as many challenges as Richardson does.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Richardson on offense, the Rams would have a unique talent that is able to get the ball downfield quickly and with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the run, that would put defenses in a tough position. Plus, with Kyren Williams and Blake Corum establishing themselves, Richardson could find himself with opportunities he did not have in Indianapolis.

Long story short, Richardson is cheap, talented, and easily puntable if things don't work out.

