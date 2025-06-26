Insider Reveals How NFL View Rams' Foe Nick Sirianni
When the Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the 2025 NFC Divisional Round, that marked Eagles' head coach Nick Sirianni's fourth playoff win in seven playoff games, making him one of the most successful head coaches through four seasons ever. The Eagles' eventual blowout victory in Super Bowl LIX cemented that claim.
However, Sirianni remains a topic of debate from many in the media and from fans as to whether his success is a product of his environment or if in fact he's actually a good head coach.
While questioning his methods is outrageous enough, there is no question that he produces results, and thus, coaches around the NFL have given Sirianni his due praise. According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, this is how Sirianni is viewed around the league.
"He’s generally seen as a fundamentally good guy who wears his heart on his sleeve, to a fault at times, that’s done a good job leading and adapting as things have changed around him," wrote Breer. "Is he the best offensive mind in the game? Probably not. But the mistake a lot of people make is thinking that’s a pre-req to being a top-shelf head coach."
"He’s made the playoffs all four years he’s been head coach, won two division titles, been to two Super Bowls, won one and is 48–20 in the regular season, good for a .706 winning percentage that ranks fifth all-time. The argument to combat all that is that he’s been handed an All-Star team. Maybe that’s true, but the record is the record, and it’s impressive. (The Eagles, by the way, were 4-11-1 the year before he got there.)"
Let's clear one thing up. He wasn't handed an All-Star team. He built an All-Star team. Back in 2022, Sirianni captured his first NFC title. There were only eight players from the Eagles' Super Bowl LII-winning squad. In 2024, there were only four.
The Eagles were awful when Sirianni took over. Since he did, the Eagles reinvented themselves. Jalen Hurts was given the reins and is now one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Eagles have made the playoffs every year he's been in charge, successfully replacing Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox with ease, and since Sirianni was hired, the Eagles acquired players like Devonta Smith, AJ Brown, Saquon Barkley, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and others.
In fact in Super Bowl LIX, 16 of the 22 Eagles' starters were acquired after Sirianni was hired.
Also, it's no coincidence that Howie Roseman's drafting improved tremendously after Sirianni was hired.
Sirianni may not be a play caller, but he doesn't have to be. All Sirianni has to do is win and that's all he's done. It's also not a coincidence that once he left Indianapolis to take the Eagles job, the Colts started sputtering.
Sirianni has vocal personalities in his locker room, and he facilitates things to keep the peace. That's his magic.
Make no mistake, there is no legitimate argument to say Sirianni is anything other than what he is. A Hall of Fame caliber head coach, and it would be no surprise to see Sirianni's bust next to Sean McVay's one day in Canton.
In the meantime, McVay and his contemporaries show Sirianni the love he deserves, and the fans should too, because the Eagles remain the biggest threat to the Rams and to the NFL.
