Three Reasons Why the Cardinals Want Jimmy Garoppolo

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have learned that there is alleged interest from the Arizona Cardinals for impending free agent Jimmy Garoppolo. Here are three reasons why, and it all stems from former assistant Mike LaFleur...the current Cardinals head coach.

1. Garoppolo and LaFleur Have Known Each Other For Years

Garoppolo and LaFleur first met in 2017 and have worked together for about six seasons in both San Francisco and Los Angeles. With the 49ers, LaFleur was their passing game coordinator and with the Rams, LaFleur was offensive coordinator.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

LaFleur trusts Garoppolo, as Garoppolo saved the Rams ' behind this preseason, fine-tuning the offense while Matthew Stafford was out with an injury. Garoppolo's success with the 49ers turned around the Kyle Shanahan era, helping LaFleur earn a play-calling gig for the first time in his career.

2. Garoppolo Is The Perfect Quarterback For LaFleur's Hybrid System

LaFleur has a uniqueness to his offense as he's one of the few coaches who have worked for both Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay in an offensive role. The blending of Shanahan's run attack, paring it with McVay's mirroring blocking concepts, gives LaFleur an extended study into how to properly set up and execute play action attacks.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (11) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Garoppolo has many years of experience in that system and has experience using the New England Patriots' offensive elements from Josh McDaniels that former Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley incorporated into the Rams' offense in 2023 and 2024.

He knows the system inside and out, as made evident by Garoppolo going off in the 2024 regular season finale against the Seattle Seahawks, ignoring rust to launch over 300 yards passing. Plus, Garoppolo is the king of throwing to tight ends and the Cardinals have the best one in the league in Trey McBride.

3. LaFleur Wants To Win Now

Since becoming the Cardinals' head coach, every move LaFleur has made indicates he doesn't want a long rebuild or one at all. While it remains unclear the exact power structure in Arizona, there's no doubt in my mind that it's the LaFleur show moving forward after general manager Monti Ossenfort has failed to impress during his first three years.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LaFleur hired Nathaniel Hackett to be his offensive coordinator, with Hackett set to build LaFleur's gameplan as he did for his brother Matt when Matt turned the Packers around, making it to the NFC Championship Game in his first season with Green Bay.

LaFleur also retained Cardinals' defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, keeping the Jonathan Gannon defensive system in place, thus a defensive overhaul will not be needed.

Garoppolo, who clearly is loved by LaFleur, would be the constant piece that guides the Cardinals' offensive playmakers downfield with quick passes and a commitment to the rushing attack.

